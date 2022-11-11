Soha Ali Khan is ‘just hanging around’ on her back workout day

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness inspiration. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and keeps her Instagram family updated with snippets from her fitness routines. The actor’s fitness diaries are sometimes not for the fainthearted. From military level workouts to high intensity routines, Soha’s workout diaries are replete with hard work and dedication. The actor believes in focusing her dedication to her routine on her regular basis. From turning her living room into her workout arena to making the staircase of her home into her squats zone, Soha can work out anywhere and anytime. Soha's fitness diaries keep serving us with the necessary inspo on a daily basis.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan got ‘roped’ into doing this. Literally

Soha shared a short video a day back on her Instagram profile where she gave us sneak peeks of her back workout day. In the video, the actor can be seen taking up multiple workout routines. In her living room, the actor can be seen using harnessed ropes to perform jumping squats. Then she can be seen working on strengthening her back muscles with harnessed ropes. In the later part of the video, she can be seen working on her core and leg muscles as well. Using dumbbells, Soha can also be seen performing arm workouts. With the video, Soha shared her fitness state of mind in the caption - “Just hanging around.” take a look at her fitness routine here:

The routine performed by Soha comes with multiple health benefits. Jumping squats help in burning mega calories in less time and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in increasing the explosive power of the body and improving the strength of upper and lower body muscles. Back workouts, on the other hand, help in improving spine stability and the overall posture and balance of the body. It also helps in building muscle mass.

