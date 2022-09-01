Soha Ali Khan kickstarts midweek fitness routine with ‘a ball and a wall’

Soha Ali Khan is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro with snippets from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile. Be it acing a military level workout routine or taking a break and showing us a few of her high intensity workout moves, Soha’s fitness diaries are replete with inspo for us to follow. Soha’s workout diaries are getting better by the day and some of them are just too intense. No excuse is good enough for Soha to miss out on her fitness routine. The actor can literally take up her workout regime anytime and anywhere. From turning the staircase of her home into her squats zone to turning her living room into her fitness arena, Soha’s workout diaries are absolute goals for us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan’s workout video is giving us all the midweek motivation we need

Soha, on Thursday, showed us how to turn a ball and the wall of her living room into an intense fitness routine. The actor is known for using props from daily life to achieve the fitness level that she wants. Be it the wall of her living room or some things from her house, Soha can do it all. On Thursday, the actor chose a ball and the wall. In the video, Soha can be seen working out with minimum props. In the beginning of the video, the actor can be seen acing a handstand with her legs against the wall of her living room. Simultaneously, she can be seen balancing a ball on her neck. In the later part of the video, Soha can be seen working on planks with her legs perched up on a box on sorts. “A ball and a wall are all you need,” Soha’s fitness mantra is short and simple. Take a look at her video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fitness routine, as performed by Soha, comes with multiple health benefits. Handstand helps in relaxing the nervous system and alleviating breathlessness. It also helps in blood purification and strengthening immunity. Planks, on the other hand, helps in boosting balance, flexibility, core strength and coordination of the body. It also helps in improving metabolism and the body alignment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}