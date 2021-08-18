Soha Ali Khan’s core workout at home is fitness inspo for all mommies | Watch

The best part about core exercises is that they can be done at the gym or in the comfort of your home and for the uninitiated, strengthening your core is important not only for sports and physical activity but also to smoothly carry out daily life tasks like walking tall or carrying groceries which is what Soha Ali Khan was rooting for this Wednesday. “After a baby and 4 decades under belt”, the Bollywood actor-writer is now taking her core workouts very seriously and her latest exercise video is fitness motivation for all the mommies out there.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a video from daughter Inaaya’s playroom where she could be seen donning a cut sleeves grey top tucked inside a pair of black joggers that sported The Powerpuff Girls' prints. Completing her atleisure look with a pair of white sneakers and hair pulled back into a high ponytail, Soha used the playroom as her personal gym where she made use of the wall and a ball to get her core exercises right.

The video opens to Soha performing mountain climbers’ exercise by balancing her body with her palms on the floor and legs leaning on a wall. She alternately bent her legs in that position by drawing one knee in towards her chest while keeping the other foot pressing firmly into the wall.

This was followed by her lying on the floor but balancing her whole body on her hips as she raised her torso and legs off the ground. Soha held a ball in her hand and passed it over and under her raised knees alternately to work on her core and strengthened it.

Still balancing her body weight on her hips, Soha was next seen keeping her torso lifted and legs moving in cycling position off the ground while she threw and caught the ball back and forth. While the video was captioned, “Week 2 Core matters! (sic)”, Soha shared in the caption, “So I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and 4 decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section - it’s not just about having a flat tummy - it’s about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability. #coreworkout #fitnessgoals (sic).”

Benefits:

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. Core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

Mountain climbers exercise not only strengthen one’s arms, back, shoulders, core and legs but also increases heart rate which will help in burning more calories. Hence, it is the perfect exercise to lose that stubborn belly fat and unveil the abs you've been building without aggravating back pain.

It increases muscles and endurance, improves posture and mood, boosts energy and improves sleeping pattern. A hybrid of cardio and strength training, the mountain climbers exercise works several different muscle groups making it almost like a total-body workout.

