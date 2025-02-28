Sounds unreal but those sleepless night taking care of newborn might actually be good for your brain. Here's how

Parenthood is a major milestone. As much joy it brings, the stress, the countless sleepless nights are also intimidating. Caught up in the chase of raising children, many parents feel it wears them down, making them age faster. But a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences actually shed light on the cognitive benefits of caregiving. It protects against the age-related cognitive decline. Parents with more children have good sensory and cognitive engagement that keep their brains active.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Parenting tips for success: Expert ways to master problem-solving, resilience and empathy in kids

Caregiving benefits

Brain scans of almost 38,000 adults from the age group of 40 to 70 from the UK Biobank were thoroughly analysed. The findings were noteworthy, showing a silver lining for all those sleepless nights of parenting.

As per the findings, parents have much stronger brain-wide connections than those who are not caregivers. As one ages, this connectivity declines, particularly in the areas of movement and sensation.

Caregiving is also an activity that includes sensory engagement, like holding, cradling, and feeding the children. This nurtures the sensory system, keeping them active.

Similarly, caregiving also includes intense cognitive engagement, from understanding children's emotions to responding to any unpredictable situation. Parents require quick thinking on their toes to keep up with their toddlers, keeping their brain active with problem-solving, multitasking and decision-making activities.

Other than this, parenting is also a great source of socialising as it requires parents to constantly teach their children. Parents also have to interact with teachers, doctors and other parents. And socialising is good for brain health.

Physically too, benefits are noticed. Men having more children are often associated with an increased grip strength. It is a good marker of brain health in terms of ageing.

The researchers explain, much like how pregnancy changes the body, parenting too shapes cognitive and emotional systems.

Caregiving, not simply biological parenting

Intense caregiving of any kind can counteract brain's cognitive decline. (Shutterstock)

It may seem that non-parents are at a relative disadvantage as they do not receive the same benefits. But this is not the case. Cognitive decline is not one-dimensional. Several factors contribute to the decline of the brain's health, like exercise, diet, social engagement, education and so on.

The study focused on caregiving, not solely biological parenting. Caregiving is applicable to any caregiving roles, from raising adoptive children to taking care of ailing grandparents.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.