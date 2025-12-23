Steamed vs. roasted broccoli: Dietitian suggests which cooking method preserves more nutrients for better health

Broccoli is widely used as a staple and add-on vegetable in pastas, salads, stir-fries, and everyday meals. Its popularity stems from its excellent nutritional profile; it is rich in vitamins, fibre, and potent antioxidants. However, the method of cooking broccoli can significantly affect nutrient retention. The compounds present in broccoli are known to support immune health and may offer protection against chronic diseases. Given its nutritional importance, selecting the appropriate cooking method is essential to maximise benefits. Here’s what experts and research say about the best way to cook broccoli. Which contains more nutrients—steamed or roasted broccoli? (Freepik)

Which is healthier, roasted or steamed broccoli?

Dr Archana Batra, who is a dietitian and certified diabetes educator, tells Health Shots:

Steaming is the clear winner for nutrient retention, as it:

Preserves 80–90% of vitamin C when used for a short duration.

Maintains sulforaphane, the compound linked to anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer benefits.

Avoids nutrient loss into cooking water.

Roasting, especially at high temperatures, leads to:

Greater loss of vitamin C and folate.

Partial breakdown of heat-sensitive antioxidants.

Some flavour enhancement, but at the cost of nutrient density.

Verdict: Light steaming preserves the overall nutritional value.

What does the research say?

According to the Journal of Zhejiang University Science B, when the aim is to obtain compounds such as vitamin C, glucosinolates, chlorophyll, and protein, steaming broccoli is an excellent choice, as it causes less breakdown of these insoluble compounds.In contrast, when other cooking methods, such as boiling, stir-frying, and roasting, are used, significant nutrient losses occur. Regarding fibre, roasted broccoli retains most of it because heat makes it difficult to break down.

How to maximise broccoli nutrition?

The dietician shares the tips that you may opt to maximise the content of nutrients during the process of cooking broccoli:

Steam broccoli for 3–5 minutes, just until it turns bright green and is tender-crisp.

Avoid overcooking, as mushy broccoli equals nutrient loss.

If roasting, keep temperatures below 200°C, roast briefly, and avoid charring.

Add healthy fats (e.g., olive oil, seeds) after cooking to improve the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients.

Cut broccoli 20–30 minutes before cooking to promote sulforaphane formation.

Overall, both research and expert opinion lean towards steaming as the preferred method for preserving nutrients. While roasting enhances flavour and texture, it also leads to a notable loss of key nutrients due to prolonged heat exposure.

What is the best time to have steamed broccoli?

Timing also plays a role in nutrient absorption. Consuming broccoli during the daytime is considered beneficial, as metabolism is more active, allowing better utilisation of nutrients. Pairing it with healthy fats like olive oil further improves nutrient absorption, says the dietitian.

Who should avoid it?

Individuals with thyroid disorders, says Lippincott Journals.

Individuals with digestive sensitivities, according to the Gastroenterology and Hepatology journal.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)