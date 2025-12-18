Bariatric surgeon shares 5 natural fiber-rich foods that curb appetite: Oats, broccoli and more

Most people worldwide do not consume enough fiber for good health. Over 90% of women and 97% of men do not meet their daily fiber needs from their diet, according to the Journal of Nutrition. An average woman should aim to consume 25 grams of fiber each day, while men need 38 grams, according to Harvard Health. Eating a high-fiber diet has many health benefits. It can lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, and help manage weight. Including fiber-rich foods in meals can also help control blood sugar levels and support digestive health. Here are five easy-to-find foods that can help you get more fiber: protein-packed lentils and antioxidant-rich apples. Make your weight loss goals easier to achieve: Having salads 30 minutes prior to major meals can curb your appetite.(Adobe Stock)

5 high-fiber foods for weight management

Here are five foods high in fiber that can help you feel full and support your weight loss efforts, according to Dr Ankit Potdar, Consultant Laparoscopy, Bariatric, and Robotic Surgeon at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

1. Oats

Oats are a popular breakfast choice worldwide. They are also great for suppressing appetite. Dr Potdar tells Health Shots: "Oats are high in soluble fiber, which forms a gel-like substance in your stomach. This slows down digestion and helps keep blood sugar levels stable." Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal can help you feel fuller longer. A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that people who ate oats in the morning felt fuller than those who had refined cereals. To make your oats tastier, you can add fruits like bananas or berries to increase the fiber content.

2. Beans

Beans are an adequate food for reducing hunger. They include varieties such as rajma, black beans, and chickpeas and can be added to many meals. Dr Potdar points out that "beans are high in protein and are a good source of soluble fiber. This combination is compelling: the fiber supports digestion." It keeps you feeling full, while the protein triggers hormones that signal to your brain that you’re satisfied.

Eating more beans can help you consume fewer calories. A study in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism found that people who add beans to their meals usually eat less throughout the day. This makes beans a good choice for weight management. A simple bean salad or a hearty bean stew can satisfy your hunger and taste great.

3. Lentils

Lentils are an excellent choice for healthy, budget-friendly food. Whether you choose masoor, moong, or toor dal, these legumes are packed with important nutrients and provide a good amount of protein and fiber. Dr Potdar explains that "lentils can create a gel-like consistency in your gut, similar to oats, which can help you feel full longer."

A recent study in the Journal of Nutrition found that people who ate lentils reported feeling fuller for longer and eating less at their next meal. This means lentils are an excellent option for anyone wanting to manage their weight naturally. You can make a tasty lentil curry or add lentils to salads and soups for an easy nutrition boost.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is often called a superfood because it supports your health and helps you feel full. It contains a high amount of insoluble fiber, which adds bulk to your food and supports digestion. Dr Potdar recommends “including a variety of vegetables, such as broccoli, in your meals to increase your daily fiber intake.” Broccoli is very low in calories, so you can eat a lot without feeling guilty. You can steam, roast, or add it to stir-fries. Its flexibility makes it a part of any meal while helping you manage your appetite.

5. Apples

When you're feeling hungry in the middle of the day, an apple is a great choice. Apples are easy to grab and eat, and they have a lot of fiber, especially soluble fiber. Dr Potdar says that eating apples whole can help reduce hunger. Chewing takes time, which gives your stomach time to signal your brain that you’re full.

A study published in the journal Appetite found that consuming whole apples helped participants feel fuller compared to drinking apple juice. For an extra kick of flavour and fiber, consider pairing your apple with a source of protein, such as almond butter, for a balanced snack that will keep you satisfied longer.

Importance of hydration for appetite control

Dr Potdar emphasises the importance of staying hydrated to help control your appetite. Many people confuse thirst with hunger, which can lead to unnecessary snacking, he says. Drinking enough water, especially before meals, can help fill your stomach and reduce how much food you eat. Try infused water with slices of lemon, cucumber, or mint. This makes drinking water more enjoyable and tasty. Starting your meals with broth-based soups can help you feel full with fewer calories. This is a great way to manage your appetite.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)