Struggling with acne-prone skin? Watch out for these 3 common mistakes you may be making

Acne-prone skin is sensitive and people with this skin condition need to be extra careful. One needs to be mindful of everyday habits. Preventing acne not only depends on the skincare products but also on daily habits. If someone's prone to breakouts, they need to be cautious and keep track of certain things that may irritate their skin. Acne-prone skin requires extra care.(Freepik)

Dermatologist Dr Garekar took to Instagram to share three common mistakes people with acne-prone skin should avoid actively.

3 common mistakes

Overwashing strips the natural oil from skin.(Freepik)

Dr Garekar pointed out three everyday habits that, when changed, can help improve acne-prone skin. These habits may seem basic but can actually worsen acne problems. They might not seem like a big deal, but over time, they can contribute to breakouts, irritation, and imbalance in the skin.

Overwashing your face.

Wearing makeup during workouts.

Skipping moisturisers.

These are very mundane mistakes, so what sets them apart? Let's take a look at the reasons.

Know the reasons

All the above-mentioned mistakes are everyday behaviours. On some days, due to sticky moisture in the humid air, one might feel the need to wash their face more than usual. Sometimes one may skip moisturiser when in a rush. Wearing makeup during a workout may seem harmless, especially if one's recording and wants to look good. However, all these habits are actually terrible for the skin's health and can aggravate skin conditions for those with acne-prone skin.

Explaining the reasons, Dr Garekar added, “Ideally washing your skin twice ( morning and night) is enough for almost all skin types, over washing is when you tend to wash the face for more than three times in a day. Skin has its own natural oils, that protect the skin from irritants like make up, dirt and bacteria. When you are over washing you are stripping the skin of its natural oils making it dry and irritated and more vulnerable to harmful irritants."

Now for skipping moisturiser, she elaborated, "Similarly, trying to keep the skin too dry if you have acne, is again not a good approach. Skipping moisturizer only causes your skin to overcompensate with more oil. Just use a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser, this also reduces the risk of irritation from any anti-acne products recommended to you.”

Lastly, she added that wearing makeup during a workout leads to clogged pores as sweat, sebum, and makeup mix together, creating the perfect environment for breakouts.

