Struggling with brain fog? Doctor shares 5 supplements to support mental clarity and cognitive health

Ever walked into a room only to forget why you were there, struggled to focus on a simple task, or felt as though your mind was wrapped in a thick cloud? Brain fog can leave you feeling mentally sluggish, forgetful and unable to think clearly, making even everyday tasks feel more difficult. While it's often a symptom of an underlying issue that should be addressed, certain supplements may help support mental clarity in specific situations and provide relief from that cloudy, unfocused feeling.

Read more to find out supplements for brain fog! (Unsplash)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared five supplements that may help support brain function and ease symptoms of brain fog. In an Instagram video shared on July 2, the physician explains, “These supplements may support mental clarity in specific situations, but persistent brain fog deserves evaluation for causes such as sleep disorders, anaemia, thyroid disease, B12 deficiency, medication effects, depression, or post-viral illness. Discuss with your doctor prior to starting any supplement.”

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Creatine

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, creatine helps support the brain's energy reserves during periods of high cognitive demand. Research suggests it may enhance memory, processing speed and attention, particularly when the brain is under metabolic stress or facing increased mental workload. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, creatine helps support the brain's energy reserves during periods of high cognitive demand. Research suggests it may enhance memory, processing speed and attention, particularly when the brain is under metabolic stress or facing increased mental workload. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Creatine helps buffer brain energy through the creatine-phosphocreatine system, supporting ATP availability during periods of high cognitive demand. Studies suggest possible improvements in memory, processing speed, and attention, particularly when the brain is under metabolic stress.”

Omega-3s

According to the physician, omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, help support brain cell structure and function, as well as the neural pathways involved in cognition. They may be especially beneficial for people with low omega-3 intake, particularly when inflammation, mood-related symptoms or mild cognitive decline contribute to brain fog.

Dr Sood notes, “DHA and EPA support neuronal membranes, synaptic signaling, and inflammatory regulation. They may be most helpful when low omega-3 intake, inflammation, mood symptoms, or mild cognitive decline contribute to brain fog.”

Vitamin B12

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Dr Sood highlights vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining the myelin sheath that protects nerves, supporting healthy nerve function and aiding red blood cell production. However, its greatest cognitive benefits are seen in people with a true B12 deficiency, where correcting low levels can help improve brain function and mental clarity.

The physician stresses, “B12 is essential for myelin, nerve function, and red blood cell production. Replacing B12 can improve cognitive symptoms when true deficiency is present, but it has not been shown to improve cognition in people with normal B12 levels.”

Magnesium

The physician points out magnesium plays a vital role in energy metabolism, sleep regulation, stress response and several other processes that influence brain function. It may help ease brain fog, particularly when symptoms are linked to poor sleep, chronic stress, headaches or an underlying magnesium deficiency.

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Dr Sood highlights, “Magnesium supports energy metabolism, NMDA receptor regulation, sleep, and stress physiology. It may help mental clarity when brain fog overlaps with poor sleep, headaches, stress, or low magnesium intake, although evidence remains indirect.”

Lion’s mane

According to Dr Sood, lion's mane contains bioactive compounds with potential neuroprotective properties that may support brain health. However, the research is still evolving, so it should be regarded as an experimental cognitive support supplement rather than a proven treatment.

He explains, “Lion's mane contains compounds being studied for neurotrophic and neuroprotective effects. Human studies are promising but mixed, so it is best viewed as an experimental cognitive support supplement rather than a proven treatment.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.