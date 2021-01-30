Study: Pupils with 'happy childhood memories' have low drink, drug risk
Teenagers with happy childhood memories are likely to drink less, consume fewer drugs, and enjoy learning, suggest the findings of a new study.
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Addiction Research and Theory'. The findings, based on data from nearly 2,000 US high school students, show a link between how pupils feel about the past, present, and future and their classroom behaviour.
This in turn influences their grades and risk of substance misuse, according to the study. The authors said action is needed now because COVID-19 has left many teenagers struggling with online study, suffering mentally, and turning to drink and drugs.
They are calling on teachers - and parents - to help students develop more positive mindsets and become motivated to learn so they are less likely to binge drink or use marijuana.
"School often seems a source of stress and anxiety to students," said John Mark Froiland from Purdue University in Indiana, US.
"This puts them at greater risk of not participating in lessons, getting lower grades, and of substance misuse. Many teenagers also aren't engaging with online learning during Covid or have lower engagement levels," added Froiland.
"But they're more likely to be enthusiastic learners and not use drink and drugs if teachers take time to build more positive relationships with them. They can help students see that everything they're learning is truly valuable. Parents have a role to play too," Froiland stated.
Teenagers with a balanced attitude towards their childhoods and other time periods have already been shown by studies to be more likely to abstain from drink and drugs and achieve academically. This is compared to those with a pessimistic outlook.
The aim of this study was to establish how substance misuse and behaviours towards learning are affected by students' feelings about the past, present, and future.
The data was based on assessments and questionnaires completed by 1,961 students at a high school in the San Francisco Bay Area. More than half (53 per cent) of the pupils included in the study were female.
The study authors looked at responses from pupils where they rated how nostalgic they were towards their childhood, current happiness levels in life, and how much they look forward to future happiness.
They also analysed marijuana and alcohol habits over the past 30 days including binge drinking, and average academic grades. They analysed motivation levels and behaviour in lessons such as how much teenagers paid attention and listened.
Statistical techniques were used by the researchers to assess the associations between all these different factors and establish the key predictors for alcohol and marijuana misuse.
In general, the study found that positive attitudes towards the past, present, and future put adolescents at lower risk for alcohol use, binge drinking, and marijuana. The opposite was true for those displaying pessimistic or negative ways of thinking or feeling about their life in the past, now, or ahead of them.
The reason for this was that content and optimistic outlook increased the likelihood they would be motivated and behave in a focused way on the chance to learn.
Other findings include girls having stronger levels of behavioural engagement than boys, and students who drank being most likely to use cannabis.
The study did not examine the long-term relationship between positive attitudes, levels of student engagement, and substance misuse. The authors said this is an area for future research.
Obesity linked with exacerbated effects of Alzheimer's disease. Here's how
Esha Gupta doing the Garudasana will make you want to get that Yoga mat out
- Esha Gupta recently shared an image of herself doing the Garudasana. The asana is a great full body stretch and strengthens the ankles and the calves while improving the concentration and sense of balance of a person.
With great detail, scientists map heart recovery rate after heart attack
Study: Childhood trauma affects development, treatment of multiple sclerosis
Study: For regulating immunity, functioning of molecule in cells is crucial
Light pollution linked to preterm births, reduced birth weight: Study
Study links frequent cannabis use by young people to decline in IQ
Milind Soman's latest fitness post is about headstands, nature and resolutions
- Milind Soman shared another fitness post that shows the actor nailing a headstand with the serene backdrop of lush greenery and asked his followers about their New Year's resolution.
Vitamins and potential antivirals might be able to fight SARS-CoV-2, says study
- A new study done in Bristol shows how dietary supplements and compounds might be able to bind to the virus and, as a result, make it less infective.
New study shows obesity may exacerbate effects of Alzheimer's disease
Genetic screening before prescribing medicines could be more helpful, says study
- A new study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology shows that if people go through genetic testing before being prescribed medicines such as antidepressants, antibiotics and painkillers could benefit a lot from it.
Study reveals 'weak','strong' cells bonding boosts body's diabetes fight
Too stressed to sleep? Try therapeutic lavender oil like Bhagyashree
- Watch: Bhagyashree gushes on the healing purposes of lavender oil and here’s why you should give it a try too
Simulation helps refine new medical guidelines: Study
