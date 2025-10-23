Study recommends elderly people take these many steps once a week to cut early death risk

With age, people naturally move less. Usually, many would caution elderly people to move with care to avoid any injuries or strain. Although this advice makes sense, becoming completely sedentary isn't a viable option either. As an alternative, gentle low-impact exercises are suggested. But what about step count? Older adults can slash early death risks with the help of daily steps. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Walking just 7K steps daily can reduce your risk of death by 47%, lower cardiovascular disease incidence by 25%: Study

For younger adults, walking daily 7000 to 10,000 steps is deemed to be the benchmark for staying healthy. Is there any such step count for older adults then? A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine on October 21, 2025, answered this complex question, unveiling a step count for the elderly population.

How many steps?

Heart health and lifespan improve when the step count of 4000 is met. (Picture credit: Freepik)

As per the study, taking 4,000 steps just once or twice a week works. One doesn't need to walk every day, as it recognises the constraints older adults face due to age-related changes and multiple health problems. The study tracked 13,500 American women in the average age group of 72. The results showed that those who walked a minimum of 4000 steps on just one or two days each week had a surprising 26 per cent lower death risk. It also improved heart health significantly, by 27 per cent, in contrast to those who didn't reach this step count on any day. The benefits surge for those who walk 4000 steps on three days or more in a week. The death risk goes down by 40 per cent.

ALSO READ: Walking 10,000 steps every day?Fitness expert says avoid these 10 common walking mistakes that limit its benefits

Consistency matters, not being daily

The thing with daily step goals is that people think it means hitting the designated number of steps every single day without fail. From a realistic perspective, this can be a challenge for older adults to accomplish, as they are dealing with many health issues.

But a sedentary lifestyle will only worsen comorbidities, so even if the person walks once or twice a week, it is beneficial for their health and their lifespan improves. The research suggests that the total number of steps taken matters more than the exact number of days a person walks. Older adults can improve their lifespan by being active in any way they can, without feeling the pressure to clock in the targets daily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.