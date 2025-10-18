Pune orthopaedic surgeon suggests 4 low-impact activities for good joint health

Joint health should not be neglected, as it may lead to arthritis over time. Your daily activities play a major role in maintaining joint health and, in turn, determining the likelihood of developing arthritis. Now, those who are afflicted by arthritis may face stiffness and pain in their joint, especially during movements of the joints, but this does not mean they should swear off exercise. In fact, exercise helps control arthritis and maintain joint function. Support your knee health better with the help of daily exercises. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Dr Abhijit Agashe, consultant orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, shared with HT Lifestyle that, yes, physical activity helps to control arthritis. He suggested low-impact activities which won't put too much strain on the joints.

“One of the most efficient means to control arthritis is physical activity that also keeps joint mobility. The activity reduces the tightness, energises muscles, and improves flexibility. Nevertheless, it is very important to select a proper type of exercise; gentle movements without too much pressure on the joints are perfect since they safeguard the joints and at the same time, maintain their function," Dr Agashe explained.

Add these activities to your daily routine. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

Here are the 5 low-impact exercises Dr Agashe recommended, along with benefits and how to do them:

1. Stationary cycling

Adjust the seat so that the knees are slightly bent when at the bottom of each pedal stroke.

Low resistance for 10–20 minutes is a good start.

It improves blood flow to the legs, and it also vascularizes the quadriceps and the hamstring muscles, which are very essential for the stability of the knee joints without the need for high impact.

Stationary cycling improves hamstrings. (Picture credit: Freepik)

2. Seated leg raises

Extend one leg while sitting on a chair, grip for 5 seconds, and gently lower it. Do 10–15 repetitions for each leg.

This increases the muscles of the upper leg that support the knee joint and also improves the stability of the leg.

3. Heel and toe raises

Stand behind a chair which can be used for support, rise onto your toes, holding for 3 seconds and then slowly come back down.

Do this 10–15 times.

Ankle flexibility is improved, and strength for the calf muscles also increases, which allows for better balance and mobility.

4. Cat-cow pose

Start in a hands and knees position.

Slowly move through the breath cycles of arching your back upwards (Cat) and dipping it downwards (Cow).

This helps to increase the flexibility of the spinal cord, slows down the tightening of muscles, and also brings about the smoothness between the joints.

These exercises are very easy to follow and require only gentle joint movements, but still target the muscle groups and get the blood flowing. They are simple, low-impact and work well for flexibility, strength and stability across major joints, from knees, ankles, to spine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.