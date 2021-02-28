Study reveals rehab program key elements that could aid Covid-19 recuperation
A research led by a team of scientists at the University of Exeter claimed that progressive exercise and early mobilisation are the most important elements of rehabilitation programs that may improve recovery for people who are hospitalised with severe Covid-19.
The study reviewed all the available evidence on whether rehabilitation benefitted patients who were admitted to intensive or critical care with respiratory illness, as information on people with Covid-19 was not available when the research began.
The study, published in 'Physiotherapy' and supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Applied Research Collaboration South West Peninsula, found that progressive exercise and getting people mobile early may both help people recover from severe respiratory illness, and those findings could be applied to Covid-19 care.
They also found that rehabilitation programmes with a number of different components could be beneficial.
Study lead Vicki Goodwin MBE, Associate Professor of Ageing and Rehabilitation at the University of Exeter Medical School, said, "Covid-19 can have a devastating impact on people's lives, long after they leave the hospital. We urgently need to find the best ways to support people to regain their health, both in hospital and when they return home.
Our research found that getting people moving early on is a key component that can help shape rehabilitation programmes, to get people back on their feet as swiftly as possible".
The rapid systematic review included 24 systematic reviews, 11 randomised control trials, and eight qualitative studies, which interviewed patients about their rehabilitation, to explore their views and experience. From these interviews, the team found that rehabilitation can give hope and confidence to patients, although approaches need to be tailored to the individual.
One rehabilitation programme after hospital discharge from intensive care was found to give people a boost and a different outlook for the future. One patient said, "I just feel full of life. I can't wait for tomorrow, you know. Before it was just a day after day, but now it's- I'm looking forward to tomorrow."
In another study, the recognition of setting goals to achieve small steps is an important part of recovery. A patient-reported, "Well, I was shocked at how little I could do, but now, it's the other way, I'm actually shocked at how much I can do and I am doing. It's really good."
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
