Study suggests hearing loss, other auditory problems associated with Covid-19
Study suggests hearing loss, other auditory problems associated with Covid-19

A new study found strong association between hearing loss and Covid-19 after numerous people reported a change in their hearing or tinnitus after being infected with coronavirus
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:57 PM IST

According to a new study, hearing loss and other auditory problems are strongly associated with Covid-19.

The findings of the study were published in the International Journal of Audiology. The research was led by the University of Manchester and NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) scientists.

Professor Kevin Munro and PhD researcher Ibrahim Almufarrij found 56 studies that identified an association between Covid-19 and auditory and vestibular problems.

They pooled data from 24 of the studies to estimate that the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6 per cent, tinnitus was 14.8 per cent and vertigo was 7.2 per cent.

However, the team - who followed up their review carried out a year ago - described the quality of the studies as fair. Their data primarily used self-reported questionnaires or medical records to obtain Covid-19-related symptoms, rather than the more scientifically reliable hearing tests.

The study was funded by is NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC).

Kevin Munro, Professor of Audiology at The University of Manchester and Manchester BRC Hearing Health Lead said, "There is an urgent need for a carefully conducted clinical and diagnostic study to understand the long-term effects of Covid-19 on the auditory system."

"It is also well-known that viruses such as measles, mumps and meningitis can cause hearing loss; little is understood about the auditory effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," Munro added.

Munro further said, "Though this review provides further evidence for an association, the studies we looked at were of varying quality so more work needs to be done."

Professor Munro, is currently leading a year-long UK study to investigate the possible long-term impact of Covid-19 on hearing among people who have been previously treated in a hospital for the virus.

His team hope to accurately estimate the number and severity of Covid-19 related hearing disorders in the UK and discover what parts of the auditory system might be affected

They will also explore the association between these and other factors such as lifestyle, the presence of one or more additional conditions, and critical care interventions.

A recent study led by Professor Munro suggested that more than 13 per cent of patients who were discharged from a hospital reported a change in their hearing.

Ibrahim Almufarrij said, "Though the evidence is of varying quality, more and more studies are being carried out so the evidence base is growing. What we really need are studies that compare Covid-19 cases with controls, such as patients admitted to hospital with other health conditions.

"Though caution needs to be taken, we hope this study will add to the weight of scientific evidence that there is a strong association between Covid-19 and hearing problems," Almufarrij added.

Professor Munro added, "Over the last few months I have received numerous emails from people who reported a change in their hearing, or tinnitus after having Covid-19."

"While this is alarming, caution is required as it is unclear if changes to hearing are directly attributed to Covid-19 or to other factors, such as treatments to deliver urgent care," Munro concluded.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
