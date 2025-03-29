Sudha Murty, Rujuta Diwekar on healthy living: Eat ‘ghar ka khana’, keep high-calorie food away from your dining table

Author-philanthropist Sudha Murty and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently sat down to have a conversation about food and healthy living for Vogue India. The two icons discussed their go-to favourite foods, what's ‘not’ on their plates, and more during the exchange. Sudha Murthy and Rujuta Diwekar recently sat together to share gems on healthy living.

In the video, posted on YouTube on March 28, Sudha and Rujuta also dished some health gems and diet secrets during a segment called ‘What’s (not) on your plate?’. While Rujuta said that we should be eating ‘ghar ka khana’, Sudha Murthy revealed that she enjoys eating food that makes her happy but keeps high-calorie food away from the dining table.

‘80 percent of your food should be ghar ka khana’

During the conversation, Rujuta, known for working with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, stressed that ‘80 percent of our food should be ghar ka khana’. She added, “You should know the name of the food that you're eating; it should not be unpronounceable or should not be something which is flying miles across the continent to land on your plate because there is just so much diversity in the food that we have. So, I think we should appreciate that diversity.”

‘I follow a routine and keep an eye on what I eat’

As for Sudha Murty, she revealed the diet rules she follows in her household. Per the Rajya Sabha MP, she doesn't keep the food that she likes, which is high in calories, near her dining table. “I keep that food away from my sight. Maybe I am not able to control [myself] well, and that could be the reason. Second thing, you are tempted. We are only human. You eat once in a while, every day - if you eat peda, barfi, Mysore pak - because I do get that many things a lot. Every day is not good. So, I keep it in a separate place. Whenever I want one of them, I take it. And I follow a routine and keep an eye on what I eat,” she explained.

In the end, she added that we have to accept the reality that you won't be 16 all the time or 15 all the time; you will be ‘75 like me’.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.