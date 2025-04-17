Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
Summer leaving your skin dry? Dermat suggests the best face mask to cool down

ByAdrija Dey
Apr 17, 2025 02:10 PM IST

To beat the summer heat, you may require a bit of old-school magic, something your mother or grandmother used. 

Summer isn’t exactly kind to our skin. The soaring temperatures leave it dry, while the relentless humidity can make it excessively oily, causing frequent breakouts. Sometimes, your skin just needs a calming pause, and that’s where face masks step in.

Sheet masks offer a cooling respite amid the summer heat.(Shutterstock)
Sheet masks offer a cooling respite amid the summer heat.(Shutterstock)

With the wide range of face masks available in the market, it’s easy to get confused about which one actually works. Face masks come in many forms: sheet masks, setting masks, cream-based masks, and even DIY homemade ones. But what is suitable for summer?

Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty took to Instagram to share the face masks that work this summer.

Best face masks for most skin types

Do you get the cool, creamy masks or the buttery sheet masks? Turns out old is still gold, as the dermat recommended a mask your nani probably swore by.

She said, “The best for summer for most skin types would be a setting mask ,such as good old multani mitti or fuller's Earth, sandalwood paste or anything that comes from a well-prepped box which you can apply, which sets in some time, which means to say it dries up on your face in some time then you can splash some cold water and take it away.”

Benefits of this face mask type

Setting face masks tackle all the main skin issues that happen during the summer. As the skin goes into full survival mode trying to figure out the harsh environmental conditions, from hot loos to scorching sun, these masks offer a much-needed breather.

The dermat explained the benefits and added, “Because what do you expect in summer. Skin which is tanned, looks tired, pores are open, oily skin and breaking out into acne. So all you need is something which calms your skin down and takes away the excess oil, looks like it is shrinking the pore, maybe doesn't but it basically gives you an effect of that, calming and cooling to the skin and when you remove it, a little bit of tan is gone and skin looks fresh.”

ALSO READ: Oily skin to dry skin: Ultimate summer skincare guide for all skin types, know which one suits you the best

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

