Sunny Leone runs on treadmill and shares secret to fit body in mid-week gym post

When actor and model Sunny Leone is not serving fashion moments or entertaining her fans with funny videos on social media, she hits the gym to work on her body and achieve her fitness goals. The star took to Instagram to share pictures from her workout today and revealed the secret to her fit body.

Sunny shared a picture of herself post an exercise session and another captured mid-workout. The actor's mid-week gym post motivated us to hit the grind. Sharing the secret to her healthy lifestyle, Sunny captioned the clip, "Eat, Work, Sleep, Workout, Repeat."

The first picture shows Sunny posing at the gym while leaning on equipment. In the second image, the star can be seen running on the treadmill. Dressed in all-black gym attire, Sunny looked like she was enjoying the routine. Take a look at her post:

Benefits of running on a treadmill:

Running on a treadmill is an excellent form of cardio exercise. It helps in burning calories and losing weight. It effectively increases the heart rate to a healthy level, making it beneficial as a warm-up exercise. It also reduces heart disease risks and other chronic diseases, improves sleep, boosts mood, and enhances brain function. Additionally, it also increases stamina and helps in muscle building.

Earlier, Sunny had shared a funny video in which she fooled around with a harness, proving she never misses a fun moment. She captioned the post, "How I workout, Pretty sexy hey." In the video, while swinging around with the support from the harness, Sunny joked that she was practising a new "abs cycle".

Currently, Sunny is seen as the host of Splitsvilla 13 with Rannvijay Singha. The show, which airs on MTV, also had a spin-off this year titled Wild Villa, which was hosted by Nikhil Chinapa.

