Sweet potatoes, carrot, bajra and more: A look at top winter superfoods and their health benefits

For many winter season is one of the best times of the year as people look forward to cozy evenings, crisp air, and festive spirit. But these few months of the winter season test our bodies in several ways. Low temperatures might weaken immunity and reduce energy levels. As days become shorter and nights get longer, people get to witness a major shift in their nutritional needs. Our body requires foods that not only provide warmth, but also help in strengthening our abilities to take on seasonal ailments, such as cold, flu, and more. Here, winter superfoods play a big role, providing several health benefits. Top winter superfoods to add to your cart this season(Pixabay)

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, these food items boost immunity and maintain the overall well-being of the body. Here is a look at the best winter superfoods.

Top winter superfoods

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potato, also known as Shakarkandi, remains the first choice for many to indulge in. Easily available in the markets during the winters, sweet potato is rich in fibre, vitamin A, and potassium. Dr Siddhant Bhargava, co-founder of Food Darzee, earlier told HT that consuming it regularly can help in "curing constipation, building immunity, and may reduce inflammation." The expert added that we can get a day's worth of beta-carotene from a single piece of sweet potato.

Ghee

Pure and ethically sourced A2 ghee is highly recommended to be used as cooking oil during winter. It is easily digestible and can generate instant heat and energy to keep the body warm. Further, consuming it can help people avoid getting dry and flaky skin. People can add ghee to roti, dals, or sabzis as it even works as a taste enhancer.

Carrots

Also known as gajar, carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which our body converts to vitamin A. This is crucial to maintain healthy skin and mucous membranes that protect people from various types of infections. Also, this superfood has lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant to reduce inflammation. There are several ways to enjoy them during winters: snack on raw carrot sticks, include them in juice with a bit of ginger, or try out 'gajar ka halwa'.

Leafy greens

Do consider making spinach, broccoli, and other green veggies your best friend during the winter season. These are full of nutrients that are helpful for the body in various ways. They have Vitamin E and folate, allowing people to live longer and disease-free. Also, spinach, amaranth, and drumstick leaves are rich in iron, Vitamin K, which act as antioxidants to take on free radicals.

Bajra (pearl millet)

This millet not just keeps you warm from within, it also makes you feel full for longer. Bajra has iron and fibre, which are crucial for energy, gut health, and blood circulation. This winter staple can replace wheat rotis and is topped with ghee to provide taste. People also look forward to trying out bajra khichdi during winter.

Also read: AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains how including mushrooms in your diet can boost immunity, support gut health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.