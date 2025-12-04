Everyday superfoods that support women’s gynecological health

Healthy eating not only benefits your body, but also supports hormones, periods, fertility, and vaginal health, helping prevent PCOS, painful periods, and low energy. “If you’re trying to take better care of your reproductive health, these simple foods can fit into your daily meals without any fuss and bring miraculous results,” says Dr Preety Aggarwal, Medical Director– Obstetrics and Gynecology, Motherhood Hospital, Gurgoan. Here are here suggestions: These foods are most effective when paired with limited intake of sugar, packaged snacks, and excessive caffeine.

Nuts and seeds — snacks with big hormonal benefits Pumpkin, almond, and sesame seeds provide magnesium and zinc to balance hormones and boost mood; a handful is enough.

Flaxseeds — A seed that keeps hormones steady They help regulate cycles and ease PMS — one spoon of freshly ground seeds daily in yogurt or salads.

Green veggies — Not glamorous but incredibly useful Leafy greens like spinach, methi, and kale boost iron and folate, helping prevent period fatigue, dizziness, and hair fall—add to dal or rotis for easy intake.

Yogurt and other probiotics — Good bacteria for vaginal comfort Probiotics, like a daily bowl of yogurt, support healthy vaginal bacteria, helping prevent recurring infections and maintain pH balance.

Turmeric (haldi) — A traditional remedy that still earns its place Curcumin in turmeric can ease period pain and inflammation from endometriosis or fibroids—add it to milk or vegetables for relief.

Berries — A treat that actually helps Berries, pomegranate, or amla boost antioxidants, supporting ovarian health and easing PMS symptoms.