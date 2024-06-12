Taapsee Pannu wows fans with aerial yoga, offers a step-by-step guide

Taapsee Pannu is a fitness enthusiast, always experimenting with inventive workout routines. She takes her workout routine up a notch, adding challenging elements. The Dunki actor frequently shares glimpses of her workouts with her Insta-fam. Her workout regime is versatile, from weight training exercises with dumbbells to jaw-dropping aerial yoga. Taapsee Pannu's upside-down yoga speaks volumes about her incredible core strength.

Taapsee shares her aerial yoga steps

The 36-year-old actor regularly defies gravity and has incorporated upside-down yoga into her fitness regime, regularly sharing glimpses of it on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared the steps to a unique yoga style, a break from her regular workout sessions. The Bollywood star pulled a perfect headstand and a straight ninety-degree formation, all with her feet tied.

Fitness is never a dull moment for Taapsee, as she was seen laughing and trying different acrobatic poses with the aerial yoga hammock. She captioned her post, ‘Happy Monkeying!’ to her impromptu asanas. The Thappad actor sported blue yoga gear from Reebok, acing all the asanas with impressive finesse. For combating the mid-week slump, Taapsee Pannu is certainly our go-to workout inspiration. She started the week strong with aerial yoga exercises in a maroon athleisure, captioning her post, ‘Some days the world feels better upside down.’

A perfect ninety-degree handstand.

Elegance in the air.

Perfecting the balance.

Benefits of Aerial Yoga

Aerial yoga supports holistic wellness, promoting fitness and vitality. Aerial yoga excels at providing a full-body exercise regimen, which improves flexibility. These exercises heavily rely on core muscles, building core strength, and enhancing body posture. Aerial yoga requires mental presence and focus, improving mental well-being and reducing stress. It also drives creativity, as one can experiment with a bunch of movements, poses, and shapes.

Taapsee’s work front

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has an interesting lineup in 2024 with Khel Khel Mein, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.