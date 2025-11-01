Tamannaah Bhatia’s coach reveals why ‘Greek yoghurt’ is the easiest food to improve protein intake

Are you struggling to meet your protein requirements? Sometimes it may feel like you are running out of meal planning options or that every option requires too many ingredients and too much effort. But what if one versatile ingredient could reduce the chore of meal prep?

Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, shared in a November 1 post about the versatile ingredient. “If you would ask me one thing, what you could include in your nutrition to up your protein in the easiest way possible. I would say Greek yoghurt," he said, naming Greek yoghurt. It is one of the most convenient ways to boost daily protein without spending hours in the kitchen.

The fitness coach shared these 3 reasons why Greek yoghurt works so well to improve your protein intake.

1. Versatile

The first reason the fitness coach pointed out was Greek yoghurt's versatility. It's a blank canvas for healthy eating as it fits in for both sweet and savoury treats.

Siddhartha elaborated,“If you add fruits into your Greek yoghurt, it becomes a sweet snack; at the same time, if you add something like, say, peanut butter and nuts, it becomes a savoury snack. So the versatility is amazing.”

This way, Greek yoghurt can multitask for you as the flavour notes of Greek yoghurt work for all kinds of dishes.

2. No cooking

The next reason is that Greek yoghurt doesn't require you to cook. Siddhartha highlighted that you can simply place a quick order on a 10-minute delivery app, and you will have a ready-to-eat, high-protein snack within minutes. He called it, ‘an amazing high protein snack at your disposal.’

3. Beneficial for gut health

Other than being a great source of protein, Greek yoghurt also contains probiotics.

“Greek yoghurt has probiotics, so basically it's great for your gut, so instead of taking random supplements off the counter to get your pre and probiotics in, just have some Greek yoghurt, ”Siddhartha explained. Greek yoghurt is also a more accessible and easier way to support gut health, over the supplements.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.