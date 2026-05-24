Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer busts common weight loss myth around white rice and bread; here’s what really helps

Skipping carbohydrates is one of the first things that comes to mind when someone thinks about starting their weight loss journey. Rice, bread, and chapati are common everyday food items that can be excluded from your meals for weight loss.

Skipping white rice and bread won't help you lose weight.(Unsplash)

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Siddhartha Singh, a certified fitness trainer who has trained Tamannaah Bhatia, in an Instagram post dated May 23, 2026, revealed that cutting too many carbs for quick weight loss might not help. He busted the myth surrounding the carbs and shared what actually matters for healthy weight loss.

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“Swapping white rice with brown rice, white bread with brown bread, and homemade curd with Greek yoghurt is not going to help you lose weight,” said Siddharth.

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{{^usCountry}} Siddharth advises keeping things simple for weight loss. He advises keeping two things in mind: how much to eat and how often to eat. By doing this consistently, you will lose weight. How much to eat? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddharth advises keeping things simple for weight loss. He advises keeping two things in mind: how much to eat and how often to eat. By doing this consistently, you will lose weight. How much to eat? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Siddharth highlighted that you don’t have to swap your white rice, white bread, or homemade curd with anything fancy. You can eat your normal food, but keep a check on your portion, and balance your meals. He added that if portions are controlled, the same food can actually help you lose weight. You don’t need to cut out food in order to lose body fat. “Chips, ice-cream, chocolate, you can have everything, but in proper portions,” he said. When to eat? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Siddharth highlighted that you don’t have to swap your white rice, white bread, or homemade curd with anything fancy. You can eat your normal food, but keep a check on your portion, and balance your meals. He added that if portions are controlled, the same food can actually help you lose weight. You don’t need to cut out food in order to lose body fat. “Chips, ice-cream, chocolate, you can have everything, but in proper portions,” he said. When to eat? {{/usCountry}}

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Another important aspect of losing weight is time. It is not only about what you eat but also when you eat. Eating heavy meals late at night or just before bed is not going to benefit you, even if you starve yourself or diet the entire day.

It is important to understand the right time to eat to ensure consistent fat loss. Start your day with a proper nutrition-rich breakfast, which can include everything from your normal bread to eggs and fruits. You can keep your lunch simple by eating home-cooked meals like pulse, chapati, rice, seasonal vegetables, and homemade curd.

You can keep your lunch simple by eating home-cooked meals like pulse, chapati, rice, seasonal vegetables, and homemade curd. (Unsplash)

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Evening snacks can include roasted fox nuts, black coffee, cashews, nuts, seeds, and popcorn. For dinner, keep your meals simple with seasonal vegetables, chapati, dal, and rice, but ensure to finish your dinner by 8 pm and at least two hours before going to bed.

Practising this pattern will not only help you lose weight but also help you feel deprived of the little joys of life that come through food. Remember, weight loss is a journey, and it doesn’t have to be boring.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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