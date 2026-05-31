Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer reveals how fast food can fit into your fat loss journey without any guilt

Most of us think that weight loss is all about giving up on our favourite food, or maybe having loads of it once a week or month as a cheat day treat. But Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh has a different take on this. In an Instagram post dated May 30, 2026, he explained whether weight loss and fast food can co-exist or not.

How to fit fast food into weight loss journey?(Unsplash)

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Siddharth highlighted that fat loss doesn’t fail because of one burger. It usually fails when one meal turns into a large combo, fries, dessert, and a sugary drink. “You don’t need perfect eating. You need smarter choices and consistency over time,” added Siddharth.

Can we eat fast food on a weight loss journey?

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{{^usCountry}} While it's important to understand that weight loss is only possible when you are in a calorie deficit, it is equally important to note that you don’t constantly have to punish yourself. Siddharth highlights that you can eat your favourite fast food during your weight loss journey once in a while. But the problem is that while ordering, we often forget the quantity of the food we are consuming out of desperation. Those heavy meals add up a lot of calories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While it's important to understand that weight loss is only possible when you are in a calorie deficit, it is equally important to note that you don’t constantly have to punish yourself. Siddharth highlights that you can eat your favourite fast food during your weight loss journey once in a while. But the problem is that while ordering, we often forget the quantity of the food we are consuming out of desperation. Those heavy meals add up a lot of calories. {{/usCountry}}

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You can eat your favourite fast food during your weight loss journey. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} What should you do? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What should you do? {{/usCountry}}

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According to Siddharth, rather than ordering like a maniac and eating everything because you get to eat once, smart choices are important. For instance, rather than eating an entire McDonald’s meal that includes fries, Coke, and a burger, you should opt for just a burger. He also advises to explore different options in burgers, such as multigrain bread, no sugar, no condiments, etc., for better health.

Eating a burger once in a while, when you are busy, won’t define your entire weight loss journey. It won’t dictate your look, but the 29 day proper nutrition, strength training, and consistency will decide your progress and is actually going to give you results.

Eating a burger once in a while, when you are busy, won’t define your entire weight loss journey. (Unsplash)

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He further added that in today’s age, when the fast food industry is growing, and there are numerous options available, it is hard to escape it. So, rather than running from fast food and putting yourself under pressure, it is advisable to smartly incorporate it into your diet. You can opt for smart options and keep your meals balanced.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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