Dietitian shares 5 fast food orders to indulge in while trying to lose fat: ‘It’s about making better choices often'

The journey to losing weight encompasses regular exercise as well as following the right diet. However, the latter is easier said than done, especially if the person attempting it identifies as a foodie who craves fast food. Fast food orders can be optimised to make them healthier, shares Allka Phutelaa. (Pexel)

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Forcing oneself to stay away from such cravings often leads to a crashout where the progress made over weeks is lost in days. To avoid such as situtation, a balanced approach is the best way.

Taking to Instagram on April 5, dietitian and content creator Allka Phutelaa observed that one does not need to stop eating out to lose weight. What is important is that one should not opt for the highest-calorie options every time.

“Fat loss is not about eating ‘perfectly.’ It’s about making better choices more often,” she wrote in the caption as she shared five fast food orders to choose from when eating out.