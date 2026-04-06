Dietitian shares 5 fast food orders to indulge in while trying to lose fat: ‘It’s about making better choices often'
According to Allka Phutelaa, one can continue to indulge in fast food while trying to lose fat as long as they choose healthier options of the various dishes.
The journey to losing weight encompasses regular exercise as well as following the right diet. However, the latter is easier said than done, especially if the person attempting it identifies as a foodie who craves fast food.
Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares how to make naturally probiotic pickles at home, and why they are better than store-bought
Forcing oneself to stay away from such cravings often leads to a crashout where the progress made over weeks is lost in days. To avoid such as situtation, a balanced approach is the best way.
Taking to Instagram on April 5, dietitian and content creator Allka Phutelaa observed that one does not need to stop eating out to lose weight. What is important is that one should not opt for the highest-calorie options every time.
“Fat loss is not about eating ‘perfectly.’ It’s about making better choices more often,” she wrote in the caption as she shared five fast food orders to choose from when eating out.
1. When craving cheesy burger with fries and Coke
Allka suggested optimising the order for fat loss by choosing the following:
- Grilled chicken burger
- No mayo / less sauce
- Skip fries or take small fries
- Coke Zero/ lemon water
Why this works:
- Less hidden fat
- More protein results in better fullness
- Fewer calories without feeling deprived
2. When craving loaded veg pizza with extra cheese
To stop pizza from becoming a cheat meal, Allka suggested opting for the following:
- Thin-crust veggie/chicken pizza
- Extra vegetables
- Less cheese
- 2 slices with side salad / soup
Why this works:
- Cuts extra cheese calories
- More fibre leads to less overeating
- Better portion control
3. When craving creamy white sauce pasta
A creamy bowl of pasta is not just fast food; it is also one of the ultimate comfort foods. And according to Allka, it is the pasta sauce that stops pasta from being a healthy option. She suggested ordering pasta prepared in the following way:
- Red sauce / arrabbiata pasta
- Add grilled chicken / paneer
- Extra veggies
- Share portion if large
Why this works:
- Less cream, butter and cheese
- More protein keeps you full
- Easier to digest and lighter
4. When craving fried momos with mayo dip
Momos are generally considered among the healthier fast food options when steamed instead of fried. Allka’s preferred order includes:
- Steamed momos
- Chicken / paneer filling
- Red chutney instead of mayo
- Add clear soup if possible
Why this works:
- Less oil
- Less calorie-heavy dip
- More satisfaction with fewer calories
5. When craving fried wrap or loaded roll
When it comes to desi fast food, few come close to the kathi roll. However, Allka suggested a healthier version that includes:
- Whole wheat/grilled wrap
- Chicken / paneer / egg filling
- Extra salad
- Ask for less cheese and sauces
Why this works:
- More protein
- Less hidden oil
- Better blood sugar balance
Golden rule for eating fast food during fat loss
“Fat loss is not ruined by one meal. It gets ruined by mindless ordering every weekend,” highlighted the dietitian. She shared five thumb rules to keep in mind while eating out to stay on track with the fat loss journey. They are listed as follows.
- Protein first
- Grilled over fried
- Less cheese/mayo
- Water/zero sugar drink
- One Indulgence at a time
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.