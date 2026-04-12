Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals which 'drink' is better for your health: Whiskey, tequila, or beer?

Among alcoholic drinks, there are many go-to choices like beer , tequila, and whiskey. But as a fitness enthusiast, which one should you pick, and does any of them truly get a green light? Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with Bollywood actors like Tamannah Bhatia , addressed this in an Instagram video posted on April 12. He posed a question which may have come to the minds of many people: Which is better: whiskey, tequila, or beer? ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer says 'stop eating dosa for breakfast if you want to lose weight'; shares protein hack

Which ‘drink’ is better? The real culprit is something else that you may be overlooking. As a social drinker and a fitness enthusiast, you may be wondering which option is more suitable, especially given the widespread misconception around alcohol and weight gain. However, the reality is different from what you think.

“60 ml of whiskey has 150 calories, 60 ml of tequila has 150 calories, one beer also has around 150 calories, so technically it is not the alcohol that is making you fat,” Siddhartha revealed, pointing out that the calorie count per serving is fairly similar and, in some cases, even lower than everyday beverages like cold coffee loaded with syrup and whipped cream or sugary sodas.

The real problem is not just how these drinks contribute calories, but how alcohol affects the body. The trainer warned that alcohol slows down the metabolism, as the body prioritises breaking it down. During this period of slowed metabolism, the body is more likely to store fat.

The double whammy, however, is the snacks paired with alcohol. Peanuts, chips and other chakna options are usually high in fat and sodium, adding to the overall calorie load. It becomes less about which drink gets the green light and more about the combination.

“Now I am not saying alcohol is good for you. See, alcohol is going to slow down your metabolism. So while your body is fighting with you to get this out of your system. The added calories that you are throwing inside your system are actually getting deposited as fat,” the trainer said.

Regardless of the drink choice, pairing it with calorie-dense foods, such as chips or peanuts, can worsen your overall health, as the alcohol slows metabolism, chips deposit as fat and eventually you gain weight. It is already well known that obesity stands as a precursor to many lifestyle ailments.

What should you do? Is there a way to fix this problem? The trainer suggested shifting the focus from just what you drink to how you drink. "If you are gonna have 2 drinks or a beer, avoid your 'chaknas', and if you want to eat chaknas, then avoid alcohol. keep this in mind when you go out and have a couple of drinks,” he said. This means avoid combining snacks and drinks, which is a common drinking habit.

So in the end, the answer is not about which ‘drink’ is better when it comes to weight management, but about the drinking behaviour and how you drink it. Pairing snacks is a conventional method that may entice you, but if you are seeking to be healthier and still continue to remain a social drinker, it is best to avoid high-fat snacks.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.