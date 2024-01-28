A tattoo is the result of the skin being micro-traumatised by the injection of foreign pigments and because of this break in the skin barrier, microorganisms that can penetrate the skin from the outside may cause infections. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Andrea Rachel Castelino, Consultant Dermatologist at DermaZeal Clinic in Bangalore, revealed, “Contamination of the ink or unhygienic conditions during tattooing are the two main causes of infections. Inadequate post-tattoo skin care can potentially lead to secondary bacterial infections. Pseudomonas, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus and nontuberculous mycobacteria are the primary types of bacteria that cause infections in tattoos.” Tattoo aftercare: Tips on keeping your ink vibrant and infection-free (Photo by Pixabay)

She advised, “Make sure you get inked in a sterile and hygienic environment to make certain that your tattoo doesn't become infected. Just like with a wound, a tattoo needs to be cleaned and cared for, to enable healing. Maintaining the cleanliness of your tattoo is essential. Wash it twice a day with a mild cleanser and water, pat it clean and dry, and use an antimicrobial ointment that your doctor has prescribed. Swimming and wearing tight clothing over the tattoo are not advised, and it's crucial to see a doctor if there are any infection-related symptoms, such as tenderness or oozing of pus or fluids from the tattoo.”

Sharing her inputs on tattoo aftercare, Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit, Founder at ProMed Aesthetics, suggested the following tips to keep your ink vibrant and infection-free