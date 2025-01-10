Technology, social media and stress: Doctor explains how they influence adolescent minds

Adolescents are exposed to technology and social media. From online classes to building their social skills, they are exposed to technology from an early age. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director & HOD Neurology, Aakash Healthcare said, “Adolescents are often early and savvy users, and fast innovators of technology use. This may create new vulnerabilities, but also creates new positives, particularly the use of technology to promote healthy learning and development.” Also read | Development of children's brains is influenced by their usage of tech devices: Research "Too much of technology reliability leads to less hands-on experiences in real rather than virtual life than which leads to over gadget use," said Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj.(Pexels)

Overuse of technology can create stress:

"However, too much of technology reliability leads to less hands-on experiences in real rather than virtual life than which leads to over gadget use. This definitely creates stress especially in a competitive social environment. That is a definite strong vulnerability. This leads to stress which multiplies on repeated tech use which is addictive and causes social isolation. It again defeats the very purpose of the so-called social environment on technology," explained the neurologist.

The double-edged sword of technology

The doctor reflected on a study that found that overuse of technology can lead to teenagers being more susceptible to social awards and punishments. "This definitely creates stress especially in a competitive social environment. Teens' cognitive development may be influenced by their near-constant access to technology and the Internet. That is a definite strong vulnerability,” he added.

The vicious cycle of stress and isolation

"They may be exposed to potentially harmful information, encounter internet victimisation or online hatred, and are subject to identity theft, unwanted sexual solicitation, and sexual predation. This leads to stress which multiplies on repeated tech use which is addictive and causes social isolation. Constant virtual connection may impair teenagers' memory capacity or ability to participate in effortful thinking," the doctor said as he noted down the ill-effects of stress and overuse of technology on adolescent minds.

The need for balance

It is essential to strike a balance between use of technology and real-world experiences. Parents and guardians need to be vigilant of their teenager's technology usage and social media exposure. Setting boundaries for screen time can ensure a balanced approach for the young minds.

