The internet says walking after eating can help you burn fat: Here's what expert wants you to know

In this edition of the HT Lifestyle series, ‘Internet vs Reality,’ we’re looking at a health claim that many of us come across online: walking after every meal helps burn fat. But does it really? And if losing weight were as simple as taking a post-meal walk, why would people spend hours working out at the gym? HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Soneet Yadav, ER Consultant, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, to separate fact from fiction and understand what science really says.

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What does the Internet say?

Our social media feeds are full of health and weight-loss advice, and walking after meals is one claim that frequently makes the rounds.

Does walking after every meal help lose weight?

Dr Soneet highlighted that when you take a stroll after meals, your body does not immediately pull from fat stores. Rather, it changes how the body handles the food you just ate, which can have an indirect effect on weight and fat over time.

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When you take a stroll after meals, your body does not immediately pull from fat stores.

What does walking post every meal actually do?

1. Lowering insulin spikes

{{^usCountry}} Dr Soneet highlighted that when you eat food that contains carbohydrates, your blood sugar goes up, and the pancreas releases insulin to move that sugar into cells. High insulin acts like a lock on cells, telling the body to store energy instead of burning it. “When walking after a meal, the muscles use glucose directly from the blood for energy without needing insulin,” said Soneet. This cuts the blood sugar spike and keeps insulin lower. Lower insulin makes it easier for the body to use stored fat later. 2. The thermic effect and metabolism {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Soneet highlighted that when you eat food that contains carbohydrates, your blood sugar goes up, and the pancreas releases insulin to move that sugar into cells. High insulin acts like a lock on cells, telling the body to store energy instead of burning it. “When walking after a meal, the muscles use glucose directly from the blood for energy without needing insulin,” said Soneet. This cuts the blood sugar spike and keeps insulin lower. Lower insulin makes it easier for the body to use stored fat later. 2. The thermic effect and metabolism {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Soneet, moving soon after a meal slightly raises the energy cost of digestion (called diet‑induced thermogenesis). Light walking does not burn a number of calories on its own, but doing it while the stomach is busy increases total calorie burn compared to sitting still.

3. Digestion and reduced bloating

Physical activity moves food through the stomach and intestines faster, which can lower post‑meal sluggishness, bloating, and heartburn, making you feel more energetic.

Light walking does not burn a number of calories on its own.

What does the research recommend?

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Timing: The best time to step out is within 15 to 30 minutes after finishing your meal, when blood sugar is usually rising.

Duration: You do not need a workout. Studies show that 10 to 15 minutes of walking is enough to smooth blood sugar curves.

Pace: Keep it comfortable. A casual stroll (about 2 to 3 mph) works; intense exercise right after a heavy meal can divert blood from the stomach and cause cramps or indigestion. Walking after meals may not instantly torch fat. As a daily habit, it sets a good hormonal environment for weight control and steady energy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.