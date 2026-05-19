The surgery costs $82,000! Gastroenterologist warns this bad habit can raise haemorrhoids risk

Do you take your phone to the toilet and end up sitting there for 20 or 30 minutes scrolling through videos or social media? While it may seem harmless and entertaining, the habit could be doing your body more harm than good. Experts warn that prolonged sitting on the toilet can increase pressure in the rectal area, raising the risk of painful haemorrhoids – and in severe cases, even surgery, which can be extremely expensive.

Scrolling in the bathroom can cause haemorrhoids, a painful condition that might lead to a costly surgery.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Feeling backed up for days? Gastroenterologist shares a simple bathroom hack that can help with constipation

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, is drawing attention to why taking your phone to the bathroom or sitting on the toilet for extended periods can seriously harm your health. In an Instagram video shared on May 19, the doctor reacts to a woman’s warning about her mother needing haemorrhoid surgery because of the habit – a procedure she claimed can cost as much as $82,000.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Habits that increase risk of haemorrhoids {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Habits that increase risk of haemorrhoids {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Salhab, sitting on the toilet for prolonged periods with your lower body in a stretched position can cause vascular engorgement and increase pressure in the blood vessels around the rectal area. When combined with straining before a bowel movement, this can raise the risk of developing anal tears, bleeding and haemorrhoids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Salhab, sitting on the toilet for prolonged periods with your lower body in a stretched position can cause vascular engorgement and increase pressure in the blood vessels around the rectal area. When combined with straining before a bowel movement, this can raise the risk of developing anal tears, bleeding and haemorrhoids. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The gastroenterologist explains, “There's a few things that we think increase your risk of developing hemorrhoids. That includes prolonged sitting with your bottom stretched that can lead to something called vascular engorgement and pressure of the blood supply over here. When you couple that with having to strain when you use the restroom, not only increases your risk of haemorrhoids, but increases your risk of bleeding and increases your risk of developing a tear in your lower canal, which can be very painful. So, I often tell my patients with haemorrhoids to stop using the phone when they're in the bathroom and just focus on bathroom time.”

How to prevent haemorrhoids?

Dr Salhab also outlines some ways to keep bowel movements smooth and regular, promoting easier passage and helping reduce straining, to lower the risk of developing haemorrhoids.

Stop straining before it starts.

Keep stools soft with fibre (fruits and vegetables), water, and regular movement.

fibre (fruits and vegetables), water, and regular movement. Increase your intake of dietary fibre with psyllium husk, flax seeds and chia seeds.

Don’t sit on the toilet scrolling for 20 minutes – that pressure builds.

When you go, lift your feet on a small stool to relax the pelvic floor and open the anorectal angle, which can make bowel movements easier and more complete.

If constipation keeps coming back, don’t ignore it – fix the stool consistency first.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON