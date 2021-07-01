Tiger Shroff on Viaan Raj Kundra’s exercise video: ‘Champ in the making’

A self-confessed Tiger Shroff fan, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son - Viaan Raj Kundra was perhaps over the moon after his “idol” took to Instagram to praise his fitness training session for gymnastics. Tiger pleasantly surprised Viaan by rooting for the “champ in the making” after seeing the 9-year old’s intense workout training in the exercise video shared by celebrity gymnastics trainer Rahul Suryavanshi who also represents “Team Tiger”.

The video currently making fitness enthusiasts’ jaws drop in awe, features Viaan performing a slew of warm up exercises for gymnastics. From arm swings to cardio by running barefoot on a treadmill, pull-ups on an overhead bar, kicking, stretching, cartwheeling even with one hand and nailing back flips, Viaan literally gave all the fitness freaks a run for their money.

Flaunting his already evident 4-pack abs, Viaan set the perfect mid-week motivation we need to get up and hit the gym without procrastination. While Shilpa shared the video and captioned it, “Proud mommy moment! (sic)” and punctuated it with heart-in-eye emojis, Raj gushed, “That’s My Boy” and ended it with a fire emoji.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gushes on son Viaan's workout video (Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Viaan’s inspiration, Tiger Shroff, too looked mighty impressed with his performance as he shared the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Champ in the making” with a red heart emoji.

Tiger Shroff roots for Viaan Raj Kundra (Instagram/tigerjackieshroff)

Going out of his way to impress his guru, Viaan was first seen executing the perfect back flip – not once but thrice in the same video, back in May 2019 as Tiger watched him perform and looked impressed. Reacting to the video, Tiger wrote, “He’s my inspiration now ! This is just the beginning for my superhero bro viaan! (sic).”

While promoting Student of the Year 2 on reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, which had Shilpa as one of the hosts, Viaan performed a one-hand cartwheel and a full split on the show as Tiger watched. In an interview later, Shilpa revealed, “Viaan is a huge fan of Tiger Shroff. He learnt the full split and stunts because of Tiger as he wants to be like him. When I told him that he needs to work hard like Tiger in order to be like him, he took it so seriously that he actually gets up early in the morning to do practice and then leaves for school.”

