Tiger Shroff's somersault challenge has got us grooving

Tiger Shroff is known for doing the impossible, when it comes to fitness. The actor, who swears by gymnastics, high intensity workouts and kickboxing, keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us with intense fitness routine. Tiger is currently basking in the success of her recently-released music video Poori Gal Baat featuring Mouni Roy. The actor, who is loving the success of the music video, shared a challenge for his fans on Instagram a day back. Tiger merged his gymnastics skills that he will be using for some of the stunts in his upcoming film Heropanti 2 and the grooving dance routine of Poori Gal Baat into a fitness and dance routine.

Tiger Shroff can do it all. From acing the four swirls around his own body in air to somersaulting in the desert and taking it by storm, there is nothing much that the actor cannot do. In the recent video shared by Tiger, the actor can be seen somersaulting on a platform of sorts. Dressed in a grey pair of trousers Tiger can be seen aiming higher with his somersaults. In the later part of the video, the actor can be seen matching his steps from the music video and merging his love for dance and fitness together. "Here's my Heropanti 2 style Poori Gal Baat challenge. Show me what you guys got," wrote Tiger. Take a look:

Somersaults come with multiple health benefits, other than being a fun and confidence building routine. Spmersaults help in developing the bilateral coordination of the body. It also helps in improving eye tracking with the upside-down motion that it provides. When done regularly, somersaults help in the core strength of the body well. It helps in developing body awareness, improving the cognitive skill development and gaining control of the muscle movements.