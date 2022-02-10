Tinnitus Awareness Week: The ear disease that won't let you sleep or relax

Tinnitus Awareness Week: For many people living with tinnitus, the non-stop ringing or buzzing sounds in the ears is a major cause of distress. So much so, that they are not able to sleep, relax and function normally. Not surprisingly, they are at risk of mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Tinnitus Awareness Week is observed from February 7-13 to spread awareness about this highly distressing ear disease.

Recent statistics reveal that more than 10 to 20 per cent of the global population is affected by tinnitus. The concerning part is that the number of people affected by the disease is increasing at an alarming rate and the situation has been further worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Constant and persistent tinnitus can affect the quality of life of people living with the condition, interfering with sleep, hearing, concentration and mood.

What is tinnitus and why people suffering from it constantly hear noises

Also referred to as ‘ringing in the ears, tinnitus can be described as the perception of sound while there is no external noise present. Some people report hearing whistling, buzzing, hissing, swooshing and in certain cases, music as well. But why does it happen?

"Usually, tinnitus results from damage to the inner ear (cochlea). When this occurs, the cochlea does not stop its activity. In fact, it tries to function the same way which results in people hearing different types of sounds or noises. When the inner ear does not work properly, it starts to produce noises or sounds to replace what the person is supposed to hear naturally. It can also be referred to as a phantom sound," says Dr. Yuvraj L Patil (ENT Surgeon), Raviraj ENT Care Hospital, Pen, Navi Mumbai, Medical Consultant, Entod Pharmaceuticals.

Covid-19 and tinnitus link

"Nearly every virus can cause an inflammatory response in the body, resulting in damage to several systems in the body. While it is still too early to understand but Covid-19 can cause possible changes to the auditory nerve, inner ear or auditory cortex within the brain that can contribute to tinnitus," says Dr Patil.

"If tinnitus affecting a person is not persistent and intermittent, it is unlikely that Covid-19 infection is causing any permanent damage to the structures. But then again, until more research is conducted to better understand the scenario, it would be difficult to know if there is a connection between tinnitus and Covid-19, and what might be the reason behind tinnitus if there is a connection," adds the expert.

How to treat and manage tinnitus

While there is no cure for tinnitus, much like diabetes and other chronic diseases, it can be managed and the emotional distress or insomnia a person is experiencing can be reduced drastically.

Sleep boosting apps

"The treatment of tinnitus varies from person to person. If a person is only bothered by the condition while sleeping at night, something as simple as a sleep boosting app to listen to the soothing sounds of ocean waves or rain can be quite helpful," says Dr Patil.

Relaxation exercises

"For those suffering from persistent awareness of the condition, blocking the nervous system’s reaction to the condition is important. An audiologist may recommend relaxation exercises, sound enrichment, tinnitus retraining therapy, prescriptive sound therapy as well as cognitive behavioural therapy to get relief from tinnitus and live a normal, happy life," adds the expert.