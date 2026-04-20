Tip of the day: Australian psychologist shares top 6 mental health hacks to regain control in any situation

To combat the feeling of being overwhelmed, Millie suggested a verbal 'download'. This simple act of vocalisation shifts neural activity away from the brain's 'panic centre'. "Say the feeling out loud. Just two words. 'I’m frustrated'. 'I’m overwhelmed'. It literally moves emotion from your amygdala to your thinking brain. Less panic. More clarity," Millie shared.

For those struggling with internal monologue, Millie recommended a technique called ‘self-distancing’ – by shifting how we address ourselves, we can create a buffer between our identity and our immediate distress. "Instead of 'I’m anxious ', try 'Millie, you’ve got this'. Talking to yourself by name creates distance from the feeling," she shared, adding, "It’s called self-distancing, and it actually works."

Millie’s first tip focuses on the art of conversation and the discomfort of quiet moments. To encourage deeper communication, she suggested leaning into the void: "Want someone to open up? Say nothing." Millie explained. "Your brain hates awkward silence but theirs hates it more. Stay quiet and watch them fill it."

In an era of digital wellness advice, Australian psychologist and content creator Millie Hardie is cutting through the noise with science-backed strategies. On April 15, Millie took to Instagram to highlight a toolkit for emotional regulation , sharing a list of 'six psychology hacks that actually work' to help navigate social anxiety and daily stress. Also read | Mumbai neurologist shares best 'brain hack' to manage anxiety and calm your nervous system

4. Scheduling 'the worry window' Rather than fighting intrusive thoughts throughout the day, Millie advised you give those thoughts a dedicated time slot. This 'worry window' prevents a constant loop of anxiety. She said: "Give your brain 10 dedicated minutes to worry, then close the tab. Set a timer. Let it spiral. Then move on. When your brain knows it’ll get its turn, it stops looping all day."

5. 'Name it to tame it' strategy Echoing a popular psychological maxim, Millie said that acknowledging a feeling is often the first step toward neutralising it. "Naming an emotion reduces its intensity by up to 50 percent. You don’t have to fix it or push it away. Just name it," Millie shared. "Seen emotions lose their grip faster than hidden ones," she added.

6. Adjusting 'the mood lens' Finally, Millie reminded her followers that our internal state dictates our external reality – by consciously shifting one's mood, the same set of circumstances can appear entirely different. "Your mood is the lens your brain looks through. Same life, different lens — more solutions, more patience, more perspective," Millie added. "Shift the lens first and the day looks different," she concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.