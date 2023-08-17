Tips to naturally manage PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS is a prevalent hormonal disorder that affects women in their reproductive years and it not only affects their physical and mental health but can also result in infertility and lifelong metabolic issues. PCOS is generally characterised by symptoms like irregular periods, weight gain, acne and excess facial hair growth.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Supriya Puranik, Director – 9M Fertility and Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ankura Hospital in Pune, shared, “It can be identified through sonography by the presence of enlarged ovaries with multiple small follicles. The treatment will be based on symptoms and may vary from one woman to another. However, one can deal with this condition by making certain lifestyle changes.”

According to her, following are some natural ways to manage PCOS -

Choose whole foods: It is the need of the hour for women with PCOS to be extra cautious about their dietary choices and avoid certain foods. Are you aware? Whole foods are devoid of artificial sugars and preservatives. Including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, pulses, nuts and seeds in your diet may assist in maintaining appropriate insulin levels and managing PCOS.

Get enough sunlight: Women with PCOS often have low levels of vitamin D due to lack of sun exposure. This deficiency is closely linked to insulin resistance and weight gain.

Cut down on carbohydrates: The consumption of refined carbohydrates, including sugars, white bread, white rice, and similar foods, can affect blood sugar levels and increase insulin levels. Given that elevated insulin levels can lead to various issues for women with PCOS, it is crucial to reduce carbohydrate intake and prioritize high-protein and high-fiber foods.

Eat a well-balanced diet: It is imperative to include fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and lentils in the diet. Avoid junk, oily, canned and processed foods. Eating foods like tomatoes, leafy greens, mackerel, and tuna can be key to managing this condition as they have ample anti-inflammatory properties, which contribute to good health.

Exercise without fail: In addition to maintaining a healthy diet, it is crucial to prioritize physical fitness when managing PCOS. Doing at least 150 minutes of exercise per week not only alleviates stress but even helps to battle the bulge, as obesity is linked to PCOS. Moreover, exercising burns calories, thereby assisting in regulating insulin levels. One can do any activity of her choice such as walking, swimming, cycling, weight training, Pilates and running.

De-stress by doing Yoga and meditation: It is a known fact that stress can disrupt menses and even invite PCOS. It is essential to stay stress-free by choosing relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation. You can even indulge in activities that you like such as gardening, learning a new skill, or photography.

These lifestyle changes can enhance fertility, lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke and effectively manage your weight.