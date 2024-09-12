If you ever wonder why is it that women often find themselves at the bottom of their priority lists, the answer lies in the multiple roles women play - whether it is balancing a career, managing the household or caring for loved ones yet, this is precisely why self-care should be at the top of every woman’s list. Tired of being last on your list? Here are 6 ways to make self-care a daily habit and say goodbye to burnout (Photo by Instagram/yaoyaomva)

As they say, “Healthy women create healthy homes and healthy homes are the bedrock of a thriving society” however, in the rush of everyday functioning, women frequently put other people's demands ahead of their own and self-care is something that often gets neglected in favour of running a household, a career or caring for family but we often fail to recognise that putting off self-care can result in health problems, reduced productivity and even burnout.

Here are some easy tips to put self-care back on the agenda -

1. Learn a New Hobby or Pursue an Old One -

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, CEO and Certified Yoga Instructor at Habuild, suggested, “Engaging in a hobby is like a mini-vacation for your mind! It can boost your mood, improve mental agility, and even build confidence as you master new skills. Start by dedicating just 15-30 minutes a few times a week to your hobby. Over time, this small commitment can become a cherished part of your routine.”

Recommending to take time out for yourself, Dr Astha Dayal, Director - Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, said, “While we take care of our bodily and mental well-being, we also worry about our bodies. Make time each day for the things that make you happy and relax. These alone times, whether it's spent reading a book, engaging in a pastime, or just relaxing with a cup of tea, are essential for rejuvenating your mind and soul. Self-care is a need, not an extravagance. You may improve your quality of life and provide better support for others around you by prioritising it.”

2. Balanced Nutrition and Healthy Diet -

Saurabh Bothra said, “You are what you eat. Aim to incorporate more whole foods - like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins - into your diet. Two simple habits to adopt: have an early dinner to improve digestion and sleep quality and start your meal with a bowl of fresh salad to add nutrients and prevent overeating.”

Dr Astha Dayal opined, “Due to time restrictions, women sometimes skip meals or choose short, unhealthy snacks. Make sure to prioritise a diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while planning and preparing your meals in advance. Make sure you consume enough water each day—at least 8 glasses should be consumed. Research indicates that attempting to minimize your lifetime weight increase by calorie restriction and consistent exercise will lower your risk of heart disease. Avoid refined processed meals, alcohol, and smoking as well.”

3. Incorporate movement and staying active -

Saurabh Bothra gushed, “Yoga and Pranayama practices help release tension, improve posture, and create a sense of calm. Pair them with pranayama, or controlled breathing exercises, to enhance this calming effect. Just 10-15 minutes a day of stretching and deep breathing can help you reconnect with your body and mind.”

Dr Astha Dayal said, “Engaging in physical activity not only helps mental health but also physical health. Furthermore, a busy lifestyle and everyday tasks cannot replace a commitment to regular exercise. Whether it's a workout, a brisk walk, or Yoga, we advise 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week, ideally distributed throughout the week. Make time for the things you enjoy doing on a regular basis. Endorphins, which are released when you exercise, help lower tension and elevate mood.”

4. Gratitude Practice -

Highlighting that gratitude is a powerful tool that can transform your outlook on life, Saurabh Bothra said, “It’s simple - each morning or evening, jot down three things you’re grateful for. This practice will boost your mood and help you start or end your day on a positive note, reinforcing a mind-set of abundance rather than scarcity.”

5. Sleep Hygiene -

Saurabh Bothra advised, “Create a calming bedtime routine - avoid screens atleast an hour before bed, keep your bedroom cool and dark, and aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Prioritising sleep isn’t just about getting more rest; it’s about giving your body the time it needs to repair and recharge.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Astha Dayal asserted, "It is important for us to realise that a woman who takes care of her health is bolstering her family and laying the groundwork for future generations. Therefore, it's imperative that we stop feeling bad about taking "me-time" and instead take charge of our health by include basic self-care routines in our daily lives."

She insisted, “The basis of good health is sleep. People who sleep 6–8 hours a day tend to live longer and in better health. Sleep difficulties are also linked to hormonal imbalances, PCOS, and mental health conditions. In order to fulfil the demands of their hectic lives, women frequently forgo sleep, which can result in immune system weakness and chronic weariness. Establishing and adhering to a regular sleep pattern will help you achieve your goal of 7-8 hours of excellent sleep every night. One hour before going to bed, turn off all electronics and create the most pleasant sleeping environment possible.”

6. Set Clear Limits and Boundaries -

Dr Astha Dayal concluded, "Saying "no" is a crucial skill for self-care. Women frequently overcommit, which causes excruciating tension. Recognise your boundaries and establish explicit limits in your personal and professional lives. Setting priorities for your requirements and assigning chores when needed are acceptable. Recall that establishing boundaries is necessary to preserve your wellbeing, not selfish."

Remember, taking care of yourself is the foundation for taking care of everything else. These shifts will help you feel more balanced, energised and ready to handle whatever comes your way.