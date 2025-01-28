Too much screen time? Eye-healthy foods and habits to protect your vision

Screens are omnipresent, and screen time is at an all-time high. Whether it’s at your workplace that requires working on a laptop or the convenience of a wide array of entertainment shows and movies at the tap of our finger. Simply put, screens dominate our lives. We live in a hyper-connected digital world with multiple devices.(Pexels)

Imagine your combined screentime, across all the devices: working on a laptop at the workplace, scrolling through social media feeds on your way back, and coming home to switch on the TV to watch a movie or series. The world is hyperconnected digitally, which is taking an immense toll on eye health. This calls for proactive measures to protect our eyes.

From dietary to lifestyle habit changes, high screen time’s digital strain can be efficiently combated.

In an interview with HT, Dr Priyanka Singh, consultant and eye surgeon at Neytra Eye Centre in New Delhi shared foods and habits one can embrace for eye health.

Eye-healthy food

Citrus fruits help in maintaining your eye health.(Pexels)

Dr Singh shared a list of foods that you should add to your diet. They can keep your eyes healthy. She also explained in detail the nutritional value of each food.

1. Fish: Include fish like Salmon, sardines, and tuna fishes in your diet as they are a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids and have good cholesterol like HDL. Consuming Omega-3 fatty acids may help in reducing Dry Eye Symptoms.

2. Nuts and seeds: Including nuts like peanuts, almonds, cashews, walnuts and seeds like pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds are beneficial for maintaining eye health as they are rich sources of Omega-3fatty acids and Vitamin E. These nutrients are also a good vegetarian alternative.

3. Citrus fruits: Vitamin C helps in reducing oxidative stress and decreases dry eyes. Therefore include lemon, orange, and grapefruits in your diet as they have rich amount of Vitamin C. Additionally, tomatoes and strawberries also contain a good level of Vitamin C.

4. Green and dark leafy vegetables: To maintain good vision and healthy eyes, Vitamin A is very important. Incorporate Spinach, kale, lettuce, broccoli, peas, and green turnips in your diet as they are good sources of vitamin A.

5. Orange-coloured fruits and vegetables- Carrots, sweet potatoes, mango, and apricots are rich sources of vitamin A and β-Carotene. Both vitamin A and β-Carotene are key components of the visual cycle that are responsible for vision.

6. Drink water-Drink plenty of water i.e. approximately 6-8 glasses of water per day as it can help in preventing dry eyes and other vision problems.

How to know your eyes are tired?

Eyes feel dry and tired when overexposed to screens.(Pexels)

With so much of our lives entangled with devices—from crucial payments to taking digital notes—the concept of a digital break is long forgotten. Even if your eyes feel tired, you can get away from your phones.

Dr Priyanka Singh shared these symptoms where your eyes are screaming for a break:

Persistent dryness or itchiness

Blurred or fluctuating vision

Fatigued or burning eyes

Headaches or neck pain

Sensitivity to light

Dr Singh further added why eye health deteriorates because of screens. She said, “Screens contribute to the reduced rate of blinking, which makes the eyes dry and irritated. Poor lighting, wrong posture, and incorrect placement of the screen increase these effects, leading to continuous discomfort and even long-term changes in vision.”

Healthy habits

Healthy habits mitigate the stress on eyes from screens.(Pexels)

It's essential to take a step back once in a while.

Dr Singh listed out these habits and shared a detailed breakdown of each of them:

1. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look off your screen and focus your gaze on an object that is at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This will help relax the muscles of the eye and prevent strain.

2. Adjust screen ergonomics: Position screens slightly below eye level and at a comfortable distance. Larger screens such as desktops are not so straining to the eyes as compared to smartphones or tablets.

3. Take more breaks—blink often: Conscious blinking can reduce dryness and irritation. Add to that frequent breaks from the screen that give your eyes time to recover.

4.Hydrate eyes: Apply artificial tears or lubricating eye drops to combat dryness. Also, it is believed that keeping the body well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water may help.

5. Limit non-essential screen time: Pay attention to screen leisure activities, particularly in the evenings, and give more space for being outdoors.

6. Give preference to proper lighting when working on laptop: Match screen brightness to the surrounding environment, and minimize glare to reduce strain.

7. Regular eye exams: Regular checkups allow for the early detection of problems, including refractive errors or other conditions that could heighten strain.

Dr Singh concluded by reminding the importance of a balanced approach. She highlighted that the solution isn't about cutting out screens entirely-it's balance.

By adopting a healthy relationship with screens, digital eye strain can be prevented.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

