In India, 1 out of every 4 children in cities and 1 out of every 7 children in villages is now wearing spectacles and with the growing prevalence of vision issues among children, it is more important than ever to ensure they receive the right eye care. As the monsoon season progresses, you must be extra cautious about your child's eye health and connecting with your ophthalmologist is key to keeping your child's eyes healthy. Is your child wearing glasses? Tips for maintaining and improving children's eye health (Photo by El Blog de tu Bebé)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jay Goyal, Eye Surgeon, LASIK and Retina Specialist and Director at Surya Eye Hospital, shared expert advice on how to keep your child's eyes healthy -

1. Wear Glasses Regularly

It is important that children consistently wear their prescribed glasses. Regular use is key to correcting vision, reducing eye strain, and preventing the progression of refractive errors. If children skip wearing their glasses, their vision could worsen over time, potentially leading to the need for stronger prescriptions.

2. Limit Screen Time

Excessive screen time is a major factor in causing eye strain and fatigue in children. Limiting screen use to just one hour a day can significantly reduce the risk of digital eye strain. Since children's eyes are still developing, prolonged exposure to screens can lead to issues like myopia and dry eye syndrome.

3. Avoid Eye Rubbing

Eye rubbing is a common habit among children, but it can lead to serious eye problems. Extensive eye rubbing can weaken the cornea, leading to conditions like keratoconus, where the cornea becomes thin and bulges outward into a cone shape. This can severely impact vision and might even require surgical intervention.

4. Healthy Diet

Maintaining a nutritious diet is crucial for good eye health. It's important to ensure that your child consumes a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and essential vitamins. Foods like carrots, spinach, and fish are excellent for eye health, as they provide vital nutrients like Vitamin A and C and omega-3 fatty acids, which support overall eye function.

Adding to the list of eye care tips, Dr Shachi Joshi, an ophthalmologist in Mumbai, suggested the following measures to help children with their eye health.

1. Encourage Outdoor Activities

Outdoor activities play a significant role in reducing the risk of myopia. Spending time outside, especially in natural light, has been shown to improve eye health and slow down the progression of myopia. Encourage your children to play outdoors for at least one to two hours a day, as it not only benefits their eyes but also contributes to their overall physical health.

2. Maintain Proper Reading Distance

Maintaining a proper reading distance is crucial in preventing eye strain. Children should keep a distance of at least 40 cm from the book or screen while reading or studying. This simple habit helps reduce the stress on their eyes and can prevent the onset of myopia.

3. Ensure Proper Lighting

Proper lighting is essential while studying or doing any close-up work. A well-lit environment helps avoid straining the eyes. Make sure that your child's study area is well-lit, with lighting that doesn't cast harsh shadows or cause glare on the reading material.

4. Get Adequate Sleep

Adequate sleep is vital for maintaining children's eye health. They need at least 7-8 hours of sleep to rest their eyes and support overall well-being. Lack of sleep can lead to eye fatigue, discomfort, and even long-term vision problems.

5. Regular Eye Check-ups

Regular eye check-ups are essential for monitoring your child's eye health. Visiting an eye specialist every six months helps detect and address any issues early on. Early detection and treatment of vision problems can prevent them from worsening and ensure your child's eyes remain healthy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.