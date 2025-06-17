Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Top 8 convertible baby cribs for your little ones' peaceful and comfortable sleep

ByShweta Pandey
Jun 17, 2025 01:29 PM IST

A convertible baby crib gives you an option to put your baby to sleep comfortably and peacefully.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

CAREIT Premium 6-in-1 Baby Bedside Cot, Crib, Cradle Portable All-Mesh Bassinet with Multi-Purpose Tray,Wheels, Storage Basket, and 6 Height Adjustments, Easy Assembly for Newborns- Charcoal Grey View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

R for Rabbit Hide and Seek Plus Convertible Bedside Baby Cot & Crib, Compact Fold for Easy Storage Playyard, Hanging Toy bar Soothing Music Playpen for Kids 0-3 Years (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹8,896

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LuvLap Wonderjoy Baby Playpen Playard/Folding Baby Bed Cum Cot/Convertible Crib- (Brown & Green) View Details checkDetails

₹7,208

amazonLogo
GET THIS

StarAndDaisy Baby Cradle/Crib for Infant & Toddler Convertible Bedside Bassinet with 7-Level Height Adjustment, Mosquito Net, Locking Wheels, Storage Basket - Golden View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Homdec Diya 3-in-1 Convertible Metal Baby Crib with Toddler Bed and Daybed Conversion - 3 Adjustable Mattress Heights, Easy to Assemble (Brown), Applicable Mattress Size is 24 X 48 inches, 0-4 Years View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kashmir Crafts Wooden Convertible Baby Crib 3 in 1, Rocking Baby Cot, 2 Seater Adult Sofa, Rocking Junior Bed/150 kg Capacity/Mattress,Mosquito net Included View Details checkDetails

₹16,118.4

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Growgether 4-in-1 Convertible Crib & Aero Fiber Mattress Combo, India’s 1st Breathable Mattress, 100% Washable, Hypoallergenic Certified Pinewood & LVL Crib for 0 to 4 Year View Details checkDetails

₹32,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

When it comes to taking care of your little one, you just need the best. And when it comes to their sleep, you will surely not want to compromise. As a result, buying a convertible baby crib seems to be a great plan. These convertible options are comfortable and portable, so you can transport them from one room to another.

Best convertible baby cots for little ones(Pexels)
Best convertible baby cots for little ones(Pexels)

From the wooden cribs to the cradles with swings, the options are plenty at Amazon. Here, we have listed our top 8 picks of the best convertible baby cribs for you.

 

1.

CAREIT Premium 6-in-1 Baby Bedside Cot, Crib, Cradle Portable All-Mesh Bassinet with Multi-Purpose Tray,Wheels, Storage Basket, and 6 Height Adjustments, Easy Assembly for Newborns- Charcoal Grey
Loading Suggestions...

The CAREIT Premium 6-in-1 Baby Cot offers a versatile solution for parents with its convertible design. It functions as a cot, cradle, playpen, and toddler bed, ensuring years of use. Crafted from durable materials with smooth edges, it includes adjustable height settings and breathable mesh sides for ventilation and safety. With wheels and locking mechanisms, it’s easy to move and secure, making it ideal for bedside attachment or independent use.

Specifications

Functions
6-in-1 – Cot, Cradle, Playpen, Toddler Bed, etc.
Material
Premium wood and metal
Safety
Mesh sides, locking wheels, smooth edges
Adjustability
Multi-level height adjustment
Age Range
0–3 years
Click Here to Buy

CAREIT Premium 6-in-1 Baby Bedside Cot, Crib, Cradle Portable All-Mesh Bassinet with Multi-Purpose Tray,Wheels, Storage Basket, and 6 Height Adjustments, Easy Assembly for Newborns- Charcoal Grey

2.

R for Rabbit Hide and Seek Plus Convertible Bedside Baby Cot & Crib, Compact Fold for Easy Storage Playyard, Hanging Toy bar Soothing Music Playpen for Kids 0-3 Years (Grey)
Loading Suggestions...

The R for Rabbit Hide and Seek Plus Baby Cot combines safety with convenience. Designed to grow with your child, it converts from a bassinet to a toddler bed. It features a drop-side rail for easy access and wheels for smooth mobility. With its elegant wooden finish and compact build, it fits perfectly beside parents’ beds. The cot includes a storage shelf and breathable mesh, ensuring both functionality and comfort.

Specifications

Type
Convertible cot and toddler bed
Material
Premium wood
Features
Drop-side rail, storage shelf
Usability
Bedside attachment compatible
Suitable Age
0–3 years
Click Here to Buy

R for Rabbit Hide and Seek Plus Convertible Bedside Baby Cot & Crib, Compact Fold for Easy Storage Playyard, Hanging Toy bar Soothing Music Playpen for Kids 0-3 Years (Grey)

3.

LuvLap Wonderjoy Baby Playpen Playard/Folding Baby Bed Cum Cot/Convertible Crib- (Brown & Green)
Loading Suggestions...

The LuvLap Wonderjoy Playpen cum Crib provides a safe and entertaining environment for babies. Its foldable design allows for easy storage and travel. The cot transitions into a playpen and comes with a soft mattress, toy bar, and mesh sides for visibility. Crafted for portability and ease of use, it features a zipper gate and strong frame. Ideal for both nap time and play time, it supports all baby needs.

Specifications

Functionality
Crib, cot, and playpen
Foldability
Compact fold with travel bag
Material
Sturdy metal and fabric
Features
Toy bar, zipper gate, mesh sides
Mattress
Soft cushioned base
Age Group
0–3 years
Click Here to Buy

LuvLap Wonderjoy Baby Playpen Playard/Folding Baby Bed Cum Cot/Convertible Crib- (Brown & Green)

4.

StarAndDaisy Baby Cradle/Crib for Infant & Toddler Convertible Bedside Bassinet with 7-Level Height Adjustment, Mosquito Net, Locking Wheels, Storage Basket - Golden
Loading Suggestions...

The StarAndDaisy Baby Cradle offers gentle rocking to soothe your baby to sleep. Built with a sturdy metal frame and soft cushioning, it ensures safety and comfort. The cradle includes breathable mesh panels and a locking mechanism for stable positioning. Its compact design fits easily in any room. With simple assembly and a sleek finish, it provides parents with a reliable and stylish cradle solution.

Specifications

Type
Manual rocking cradle
Frame
Durable powder-coated metal
Safety
Locking rocker, mesh sides
Portability
Lightweight and compact
Comfort
Cushioned bedding included
Age Limit
0–6 months
Click Here to Buy

StarAndDaisy Baby Cradle/Crib for Infant & Toddler Convertible Bedside Bassinet with 7-Level Height Adjustment, Mosquito Net, Locking Wheels, Storage Basket - Golden

5.

Homdec Diya 3-in-1 Convertible Metal Baby Crib with Toddler Bed and Daybed Conversion - 3 Adjustable Mattress Heights, Easy to Assemble (Brown), Applicable Mattress Size is 24 X 48 inches, 0-4 Years
Loading Suggestions...

The Homdec Diya 3-in-1 Crib adapts as your baby grows, functioning as a crib, toddler bed, and daybed. Built from powder-coated metal, it combines strength with elegance. It features adjustable mattress heights, side railing for safety, and smooth wheels for mobility. Its convertible nature and compact build make it ideal for modern homes, offering both practicality and long-term value.

Specifications

Usage
Crib, toddler bed, daybed
Material
Powder-coated steel
Adjustability
Three mattress height levels
Safety
Fixed railings, non-toxic finish
Age Suitability
0–4 years
Click Here to Buy

Homdec Diya 3-in-1 Convertible Metal Baby Crib with Toddler Bed and Daybed Conversion - 3 Adjustable Mattress Heights, Easy to Assemble (Brown), Applicable Mattress Size is 24 X 48 inches, 0-4 Years

6.

FURNIFEST Multi-Functional Wooden Baby Cot Crib with Mattress for 0-5 Year, Strong German Pinewood Baby Cot Cradle with Mosquito Net, Convertes into Study Table, Storage Space, Double Side Extendable
Loading Suggestions...

FURNIFEST presents a multi-functional wooden baby cot designed for style and utility. It serves as a sleeping cot, changing station, and toddler bed. Built from premium pine wood with a non-toxic finish, it ensures a safe sleep environment. Features include adjustable height, storage drawer, and removable side railing. Ideal for modern parenting, it blends aesthetics with durability.

Specifications

Material
Pine wood
Features
Removable railing, storage drawer
Conversion
Cot to toddler bed
Safety
Rounded corners, eco-friendly paint
Storage
Under-bed drawer included
Age Group
0–3 years
Click Here to Buy

7.

Kashmir Crafts Wooden Convertible Baby Crib 3 in 1, Rocking Baby Cot, 2 Seater Adult Sofa, Rocking Junior Bed/150 kg Capacity/Mattress,Mosquito net Included
Loading Suggestions...

Handcrafted with care, the Kashmir Crafts Wooden Convertible Crib showcases traditional elegance and functionality. Made from solid Sheesham or pine wood, it converts from crib to toddler bed. The wooden slats provide breathability and safety. It includes a teething rail, storage space, and sturdy joints. A perfect blend of heritage craftsmanship and modern need, it’s built to last generations.

Specifications

Material
Solid Sheesham/pine wood
Type
Convertible crib to toddler bed
Craft
Handmade with fine finish
Storage
Under-crib shelf or drawer
Recommended Age
0–4 years
Click Here to Buy

Kashmir Crafts Wooden Convertible Baby Crib 3 in 1, Rocking Baby Cot, 2 Seater Adult Sofa, Rocking Junior Bed/150 kg Capacity/Mattress,Mosquito net Included

8.

Growgether 4-in-1 Convertible Crib & Aero Fiber Mattress Combo, India’s 1st Breathable Mattress, 100% Washable, Hypoallergenic Certified Pinewood & LVL Crib for 0 to 4 Year
Loading Suggestions...

The Growgether 4-in-1 Convertible Crib is designed to grow with your baby. It transitions from crib to toddler bed, daybed, and junior bed. Made with durable wood and baby-safe materials, it features adjustable mattress levels and a sleek, modern look. This space-efficient crib includes side guards and a strong base, offering lasting value for evolving needs.

Specifications

Conversion
Crib, toddler bed, daybed, junior bed
Build
Solid wood with smooth finish
Safety
Side guardrails, non-toxic materials
Weight Capacity
Up to 25 kg
Age Range
0–5 years
Click Here to Buy

Growgether 4-in-1 Convertible Crib & Aero Fiber Mattress Combo, India’s 1st Breathable Mattress, 100% Washable, Hypoallergenic Certified Pinewood & LVL Crib for 0 to 4 Year

Similar articles for you:

Top 8 lightweight strollers for your little ones: Easy, comfortable, and best portable options

Best baby diapers in 2025: Top 8 leakproof picks that keep your infants dry and comfortable

Electric breast pumps: 8 picks that are every new mom's saviour; Save on time and efforts

FAQ for convertible baby cribs

  • What is a convertible crib?

    A convertible crib is a baby crib designed to transform into different types of beds as your child grows. Most commonly, it converts from a crib to a toddler bed, daybed, and sometimes a full-size bed.

  • What are the different conversion stages?

    Most convertible cribs follow these stages: Crib (for newborns and infants) Toddler Bed (with a guardrail) Daybed (without a guardrail) Full-Size Bed (with separate conversion kit)

  • Is the conversion kit included?

    Not always. Some cribs include toddler bed conversion pieces, but full-size bed conversion kits (rails and slats) are often sold separately. Check the product listing or manual.

  • How long can my child use this crib?

    The crib can be used from birth until your child begins to climb out or exceeds the height/weight limit (usually around 35 inches tall or 50 lbs). As a full-size bed, it can be used well into adolescence.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

 

 

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Top 8 convertible baby cribs for your little ones' peaceful and comfortable sleep
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On