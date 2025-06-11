Top 8 cooling mattresses and mattress toppers: Sleep cool and comfortable with up to 70% off on top brands

Summer nights can be brutal, especially when your mattress traps heat like an oven. If you're tired of waking up hot and uncomfortable, it's time to switch to a cooling mattress or a cooling mattress topper. These are designed to regulate temperature, wick away moisture and provide consistent airflow through the night. Think cooling gel layers, breathable covers and smart foam designs that don’t overheat. Shop the best cooling mattress and mattress topper picks on Amazon for a cooler, more restful summer sleep experience.

With the Amazon Sale, this is the ideal time to upgrade your sleep setup. Expect up to 70% off across top-rated brands that combine comfort with function. From the best cooling mattresses to the most effective cooling mattress toppers, we’ve rounded up eight strong picks worth your attention.

With the application of innovative mattresses in hot weather, subjects experienced better sleep quality by using a mattress with built-in circulating water pipes and a 3D air mesh fabric mattress (https://www.researchgate.net)

Top cooling mattresses on Amazon

Ideal for hot sleepers, the Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Mattress uses breathable ComfortScience US foam and 5D SleepTech zones to maintain airflow and reduce night sweats. The curved orthopaedic design supports posture while keeping your sleep environment cooler. With a high GSM washable cover and responsive memory foam, this cooling mattress is built for all-season comfort and proper spinal support.

Specifications Size King (78x72x8 inches) Construction 3-layer memory foam with 5D SleepTech zones Cover Material High GSM polyester blend, washable zipper Firmness Medium, with orthopaedic support Click Here to Buy Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x8) inch, 10 Year Warranty

Designed for hot sleepers, the SleepyCat Ultima cooling mattress features open-cell AirGen™ memory foam and CoolTEC™ fabric that stays 4º cooler than body temperature. With a breathable 4-layer build and a soft hotel-like feel, it offers zero partner disturbance and targeted support. It is ideal for those who want cooler sleep without compromising on pressure relief or softness.

Specifications Size Queen (72x60x8 inches) Construction 4-layer foam with AirGen™ and Aeroflow layers Cover Material CoolTEC™ polyester blend with smart zipper Firmness Medium-soft with 7-zone pressure support Click Here to Buy SleepyCat Ultima Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | 8-inch | Medium-Soft Feel for Hotel-Like Comfort | CoolTEC™ Fabric for 4º Cooler Sleep | 10 Years Warranty (Queen Size,72x60x8 inches)

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe with SnowTec™ cooling fabric brings true relief for hot sleepers. Designed to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler, this mattress pairs SmartGRID airflow tech with plush support for undisturbed rest. The breathable layers adapt to your body and reduce heat build-up, offering a luxurious yet temperature-regulated sleep experience through the hottest nights.

Specifications Size King (78x72x8 inches) Construction SmartGRID with LuxioTec comfort layer Cover Material SnowTec™ eco-friendly, hypoallergenic fabric Firmness Plush, medium-soft with motion isolation Click Here to Buy The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe SnowTec™ Cooling Mattress | 4-6 Degree Cooler | Japanese Patented Technology | Luxury Soft Comfort | 10 Years Warranty | King Size Double Bed Mattress 78x72x8

Nilkamal Sleep ECOAIR combines 100% natural latex with cool Tencel fabric to help hot sleepers stay comfortable all night. Its pinhole airflow system keeps temperatures low while offering gentle bounce and pressure relief. This cooling mattress supports spinal alignment with medium firmness, making it ideal for those who want breathable comfort paired with orthopaedic support and long-term durability.

Specifications Size Double (72x47x6 inches) Construction Natural latex with pinhole airflow design Cover Material Tencel fabric with removable zipper cover Firmness Plush with medium bounce and support Click Here to Buy Nilkamal Sleep ECOAIR 100% Natural Latex 6 Inch Double Size Mattress | 10 Year Warranty | Orthopedic Support | Soft Cover |Supportive HD Foam | Cool Tencel Fabric | Double Bed Mattress (72 X 47 x 6)

Top cooling mattress toppers on Amazon

Hot sleepers will appreciate the Springtek Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for its ability to keep sleep cool and breathable. Infused with cooling gel and a multi-zone layout, this topper cushions pressure points while maintaining airflow. The 2-inch padding adds comfort to any mattress without overheating, making it a smart upgrade for those struggling with heat at night.

Specifications Size King (78x72 inches) Construction Gel-infused memory foam with 7-zone support Fabric Type Cooling gel memory foam Thickness 2 inches for added comfort and support Click Here to Buy Springtek Premium Multi Zoned Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for King Size Bed | King Bed Topper 78x72 | 2 Padding | Mattress Padding for Comfortable Sleep | 78 by 72 Inch, White

The FITMAT Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is built for hot sleepers who need added comfort without overheating. Its ventilated gel foam design allows steady airflow, helping maintain a cooler sleep surface. Ideal for easing back and neck pressure, this topper combines breathable materials with supportive cushioning, making it a practical cooling solution for compact beds or single sleepers.

Specifications Size 35x72 inches Construction Gel memory foam with ventilated airflow Fabric Type Breathable, removable cotton cover Thickness 2 inches with high-density orthopaedic foam Click Here to Buy FITMAT Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper (35x72x2, White) | Orthopedic High-Density Foam for Back & Neck Pain Relief | Soft & Supportive Bed Enhancer

The SleepSmith Mattress Topper blends cooling comfort with dual functionality. One side offers firm support with resilient foam, while the other uses graphite-infused memory foam for a softer, cooler feel. Designed for hot sleepers, it actively regulates temperature and adapts to seasonal needs. With anti-skid grips and breathable materials, it delivers a cool, uninterrupted sleep every night.

Specifications Size King (72x72x2 inches) Construction Reversible with memory foam and cloud foam Cooling Tech Graphite-infused foam for temperature control Firmness Dual firmness with ergonomic back support Click Here to Buy SleepSmith Mattress Topper with Flip Memory Foam & Graphite Infused Cloud Foam, 2-in-1 Reversible Soft & Body Supportive Mattress Topper/Gadda, 5 Year Warranty (King Size, 72x72x2)

The UrbanBed Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a solid pick for hot sleepers needing cooling comfort and gentle support. Its gel-infused foam regulates body temperature while the tri-zone design targets key pressure points. The washable, waterproof cover adds convenience, and the anti-skid base keeps everything in place for a cooler, more stable night’s sleep.

Specifications Size King (78x72x2 inches) Cooling Tech Gel-infused memory foam Fabric Type UltraFresh treated, waterproof, breathable Design 3-zone comfort with anti-skid backing Click Here to Buy UrbanBed Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Waterproof & Antiskid Cover - 3 Body Zones for Extra Comfort Mattress Topper King Size 78x72-2 inch Thick Bed Mattress Topper with 5 Year Warranty

Best cooling mattress and cooling mattress topper: FAQs What makes a mattress or topper cool in the first place? Cooling mattresses and toppers usually feature gel-infused memory foam, breathable latex, or advanced fabric finishes like CoolTEC or SnowTec. These materials help draw heat away from the body and allow airflow, reducing that stuffy, overheated feeling during the night.

Are cooling mattress toppers effective for old mattresses? Yes, a quality cooling mattress topper can improve both temperature regulation and comfort on an old or warm mattress. Look for options with gel foam or perforated designs that offer airflow and body-contouring support without trapping heat.

How do I choose the best cooling mattress or topper on Amazon during the Amazon Sale 2025? Check for temperature-regulating materials, firmness level, and thickness based on your sleep position. Verified reviews and brand-backed features like 7-zone support or removable covers can help you spot value. With discounts of up to 70% during the Amazon Sale, now’s a smart time to buy.

Are cooling mattresses better than fans or AC for night sweats? Cooling mattresses don’t replace a fan or AC, but they reduce heat retention directly under your body, which is where most discomfort builds up. They’re especially helpful for people who sleep warm even in cooler environments or struggle with consistent body temperature regulation.

