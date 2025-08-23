Trouble getting up from the floor? Orthopedist says it can be hip arthritis; know symptoms, treatment

Sitting cross-legged on the floor or standing up after sitting is instinctive for most people. However, when these actions become difficult, it is essential to take note of the symptoms of hip arthritis. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Paramjit Singh Chahal, senior consultant, orthopedics and joint replacement surgery, Manipal Hospitals Patiala said, “Hip arthritis is a condition that affects the hip joint and decreases mobility. When conservative treatments like physiotherapy, medications, or injections no longer offer relief, surgical intervention such as Total Hip Replacement (THR) may become necessary.” Also read | Worried of arthritis in monsoon? Orthopedist shares tips to manage joint pain and stiffness during the rainy season Hip arthritis is a condition that affects the hip joint and decreases mobility.(Unsplash)

What is hip arthritis?

"Hip arthritis happens when the cartilage around the hip joint begins to wear down, which creates friction. The hip joint is designed to be a ball-and-socket joint that allows for pain-free movement. However, when arthritis progresses, the joint may feel stiff, painful, and lose range of motion. The most common type is osteoarthritis, usually linked with ageing, excess weight, or previous joint injuries. In some cases, rheumatoid arthritis or other inflammatory conditions can also damage the hip,” Dr Paramjit Singh Chahal explained.

A hip replacement surgery involves removing damaged sections of the hip joint and replacing them. (Shutterstock)

Early warning signs to watch out for:

1. Pain in the hip, thigh, or groin: The growth typically begins by feeling a dull ache in the hip region or groin with more discomfort radiating to the thigh or even the knee. Also read | Understanding Arthritis: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment explained

2. Difficulty sitting cross-legged or standing up from the floor: Basic movement patterns that require hip flexibility, such as sitting cross-legged, squats, or rising from the floor can be restricted or painful.

3. Stiffness after extended positioning: Many patients will report morning stiffness or discomfort from sitting too long. The hip may feel locked or may take a few minutes of movement to loosen up, which can make simple movements like walking awkward at first.

4. Clicking or grinding sensations in the hip joint: As the protective cartilage wears away, the bones can rub against each other and produce a clicking, popping, or grinding noise (called crepitus) as they move. These sounds are typically accompanied by pain or a feeling of instability in the joint.

How to treat hip arthritis?

“In progressed stages where conservative treatments have failed, Total Hip Replacement (THR) may become necessary. A surgical procedure where the damaged hip joint is removed and replaced with an artificial implant to restore movement and take away pain. The surgery is safer and better, there are much more advanced minimally invasive techniques, decreasing time in the hospital, and speeding recovery,” the orthopedist said. Also read | Orthopaedic doctor says ‘adding probiotics to your diet can help control joint arthritis, joint pain’: Here's how

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.