Trying to lose belly fat? Nutritionist reveals the eating mistakes that promote insulin resistance

When people think about belly fat, they often think it's from eating too much. That's not the whole story. The food you eat, when you eat it, and how your body handles it all play a role in getting belly fat. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohini Patil, author, nutritionist, and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, shares the eating mistakes that promote insulin resistance.

These nutrition mistakes could be making belly fat harder to lose. (Pexel)

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Also read | Clinical nutritionist reveals simple yet effective ways to reduce belly fat without crash dieting or extreme workouts

Too many carbs and sugar

“One mistake people make is eating too many refined carbs and sugary foods,” said Dr Rohini. Things like bread, pastries, and sweet drinks make your blood sugar level fluctuate. This makes your body produce more insulin. Over time, your body becomes less responsive to insulin, leading to insulin resistance. High insulin levels also make your body store more fat around your belly.

Things like bread, pastries, and sweet drinks make your blood sugar level fluctuate.

Not eating enough protein and fibre

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Rohini highlighted that not eating enough protein and fibre is another nutritional mistake. Meals without these leave you hungry, make you crave more, and mess with your blood sugar. Eating proteins, beans, whole grains, veggies, fruits, nuts, and seeds helps you feel full and keeps your blood sugar stable. Irregular eating patterns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rohini highlighted that not eating enough protein and fibre is another nutritional mistake. Meals without these leave you hungry, make you crave more, and mess with your blood sugar. Eating proteins, beans, whole grains, veggies, fruits, nuts, and seeds helps you feel full and keeps your blood sugar stable. Irregular eating patterns {{/usCountry}}

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Irregular eating patterns, eating at night and snacking all the time can mess with your body's natural rhythm. Giving your body meal times and avoiding grazing help your insulin levels return to normal between meals, which supports a healthier metabolism.

Stress and lack of sleep

According to Dr Rohini, many people don't realise how much stress and lack of sleep can affect their bodies. High cortisol, the stress hormone, can make insulin resistance worse and make you store more fat around your waist, even if you're not eating more.

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Many people don't realise how much stress and lack of sleep can affect their bodies.

Ultra-processed food

Also, eating many ultra-processed foods with trans fats, refined oils and added sugars leads to chronic inflammation, which is linked to insulin resistance and metabolic problems.

Losing belly fat is not about eating less. A balanced diet, with foods, regular exercise, enough sleep, stress management, and mindful eating all work together to improve insulin sensitivity and support long-term metabolic health. Making lifestyle changes rather than going on restrictive diets is the best way to keep a healthy waistline and reduce the risk of lifestyle-related diseases.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.