Twinkle Khanna eats orange peels to reap these health benefits of citrus fruit

Given that almost all of us are prioritizing our health and immunity levels like never before, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is crucial to consume citrus fruits that are packed with immune-boosting vitamin C and Twinkle Khanna revealed not only eating them but their peels as well. Setting some fitness inspiration for the day, Twinkle revealed the health benefits of eating orange peels apart from eating ‘the fleshy citrus fruit’ and suggested other ‘clever’ ways to repurpose it.

Taking to her social media handle, Twinkle shared a radiant picture of herself, posing with two sliced orange rings. Donning a crisp white shirt, the diva posed in the backdrop of her garden setting and looked fresh as a daisy.

Twinkle shared in the caption, “A secret-I eat citrus peels as well, orange peels have more fibre than the fleshy fruit (sic).” She added, “I add the powdered rinds to my garden patch, and sometimes use it as a body scrub. Think of clever ways you repurpose mundane things and jot them down in the comments below. #AnIdeaADayKeepsTheBrainTickingAway #repurposing (sic).”

Benefits:

Apart from having more fibre and being packed with immune-boosting vitamin C, citrus peels are anti-inflammatory and contain antioxidant bioflavonoids along with bone-building calcium. They are completely edible and delicious but woefully underused despite keeping blood pressure in check courtesy their potassium content while the limonene in them can help with heart burn and might have anti-cancer effects as it is a phytochemical.

The orange peels or the skin of the orange are rich in fiber, vitamin C, folate, vitamin B6, calcium, other essential nutrients and also have anti-cancerous properties due to the same naturally occurring chemical – limonene. Even though they are not nearly as sweet or as juicy as the pulp, they contain a good amount of polyphenols that protects against several diseases.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter