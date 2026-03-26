Twinkle Khanna reveals how she stays busy between her shoots: ‘Use the stairs as my…’

Waiting is a part of daily life, whether it is at a doctor's appointment, during your commute to work, standing in line at the store, or waiting for food to cook in the microwave. The first instinct is to reach out for phones and scroll through the Instagram feed to kill time. But what if there's a better way to turn these small pockets of waiting into actual moments of creativity and fun? Twinkle Khanna shared a quick glimpse of what she does while waiting for shoots. (Picture credit: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)

Take it from actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who treated her fans to a glimpse of what she does while waiting between the shoots. Shoot wait times can be long, as they involve managing a lot of technicalities, from camera setups and lighting to rehearsals.

On March 26, Twinkle Khanna shared how she keeps herself entertained between shoots, and among the many things she does, her phone stays away.



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