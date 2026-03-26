Twinkle Khanna reveals how she stays busy between her shoots: ‘Use the stairs as my…’
Twinkle Khanna turns the waiting time between shoots into fun-filled moments, staying productive and active.
Waiting is a part of daily life, whether it is at a doctor's appointment, during your commute to work, standing in line at the store, or waiting for food to cook in the microwave. The first instinct is to reach out for phones and scroll through the Instagram feed to kill time. But what if there's a better way to turn these small pockets of waiting into actual moments of creativity and fun?
Take it from actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who treated her fans to a glimpse of what she does while waiting between the shoots. Shoot wait times can be long, as they involve managing a lot of technicalities, from camera setups and lighting to rehearsals.
On March 26, Twinkle Khanna shared how she keeps herself entertained between shoots, and among the many things she does, her phone stays away.
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What Twinkle Khanna does when she waits for her shoots
Wearing a floral suit, she walked her fans through how she keeps the little pockets of waiting periods entertaining, all without succumbing to doomcrolling. She wrote in her caption, "Things I do while I wait for a shoot to start: use the staircase as my gym, practice aggressive Bhramari, sing, scratch out lines, and use my hairdryer to remove creases from my clothes.”
Key takeaways
There are several valuable takeaways from the routine Twinkle shared. It demonstrates that physical and mindful activities can be integrated anywhere. The stairs become her mini gym, while she does breathwork to stay calm and composed.
It goes on to show that even if one is swamped with work and errands all day, these little activities help keep the mind stimulated and productively engaged.
This also extends to creativity, as Twinkle was seen singing or jotting down her thoughts. Besides these, you can also tend to everyday tasks, just like how Twinkle took care of creases on her clothes using a hairdryer.
All these activities ensure you avoid mindless scrolling and turn boring moments into productive and fun ones.
About Twinkle Khanna
In 2025, Twinkle released the sequel to her bestselling book, Mrs Funnybones, titled Mrs Funnybones Returns. Beyond writing, she was last seen hosting the Amazon Prime Video talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The show featured big names from the film industry, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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