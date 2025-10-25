Urologist warns these 5 morning habits can damage your kidneys: ‘Not drinking water in the morning to…’

Your morning habits set the course for the day you will have, and they are not limited to what you eat for breakfast. It can determine whether you will feel energised throughout the day or be lethargic. Moreover, the decisions you make in the morning also impact your kidneys. Start your day with at least a glass of water rather than choosing coffee or tea. (Pexels)

In an Instagram post shared on October 14, Dr Venkatsubramaniam, a urologist, explained the 5 morning habits that you may be unknowingly practising and are harming your kidneys. He included habits like not drinking water after waking up, holding your pee, taking painkillers on an empty stomach, not rehydrating after exercise, and skipping breakfast. Let's find out why you should be avoiding these habits.

5 morning habits that can harm your kidneys

Sharing the list of 5 morning habits that may be harming your kidneys, Dr Venkatsubramaniam wrote, “Your kidneys work all night to keep you healthy — don’t start your day by making their job harder. Small changes in your morning routine can go a long way in protecting your kidneys.”

1. Drink water before your coffee

Dr Venkatsubramaniam warned against not drinking water in the morning. According to him, after a night of mild dehydration, your body and your kidneys are craving water. “Start your day with at least a glass of water rather than choosing coffee or tea,” he suggested.

2. Don’t hold your pee

The urologist warned that after waking up, one shouldn't hold their pee for long and immediately empty the bladder in the morning. He explained that after holding urine overnight, our bladder is already stretched and waiting to be released. “Never hold your pee for too long in the morning, and don't do that throughout the day as well,” he advised.

3. Avoid painkillers on an empty stomach

Thirdly, the urologist advised against taking painkillers on an empty stomach. “Painkillers can harm your kidneys if not taken judiciously, but more so if taken on an empty stomach,” he explained.

4. Rehydrate after exercise

Skipping hydration after intense exercise can be bad for your kidneys. Though morning workouts are an excellent way to energise your day, the urologist advised that it’s equally important to rehydrate after you are done to replenish lost fluids and support recovery.

5. Never skip a healthy breakfast

Lastly, Dr Venkatsubramaniam advised never to skip breakfast. Often, due to our fast-paced lives, we miss eating a healthy breakfast in the morning. However, starting your day with a healthy protein breakfast is always beneficial, the urologist claimed. “By skipping breakfast, one tends to snack on high-salt foods, which are very high in sodium,” he warned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.