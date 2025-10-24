Chennai urologist warns how ‘too much salt’ in your diet can damage kidneys; shares simple ways to cut it

Most of us enjoy a little extra salt in our meals, whether it’s sprinkling it on snacks or enjoying processed foods. It’s a habit many don’t even think twice about, but it could be more concerning than we realise. Dr Venkat Subramaniam, Senior Urologist and Executive Director at AINU Hospital, Chennai, shares in his October 23 Instagram post how excessive salt intake can damage your kidneys and what steps you can take to protect them. (Also read: Dehradun gastroenterologist warns you should never depend on ‘tea or coffee’ for morning bowel movements ) Dr. Venkat Subramaniam highlights the risks of high salt consumption for kidney health. (Shutterstock)

How much salt is too much for your kidneys

Dr Venkat Subramaniam explains, “Many people underestimate how much salt they consume every day. Over time, this can lead to serious kidney issues such as stones, high blood pressure, and even impair kidney function. People who are already at risk of kidney failure need to be particularly careful with their salt intake.”

He adds that a simple adjustment in daily cooking can make a huge difference, “You don’t need much salt at all. Instead, you can enhance the flavour of your food naturally using ingredients like lemon, pepper, and garlic. These add taste and aroma while reducing the reliance on excessive salt. It’s a simple, effective method, but not very well known.”

How can you reduce salt without compromising on taste

Dr Subramaniam also emphasises the importance of being mindful of hidden salt in packaged and processed foods, which can often exceed recommended daily limits without people realising it. “Even if you add very little salt while cooking, processed foods can significantly increase your overall sodium intake,” he says. “Paying attention to labels and choosing fresh ingredients whenever possible is key to protecting your kidneys.”

Small dietary changes can greatly benefit kidney health, according to Dr. Subramaniam.(Google Gemini)

Small, consistent changes in your diet can go a long way in preserving kidney health. According to Dr Subramaniam, “A little awareness and adjustment in your cooking habits can help you maintain kidney health for years to come.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.