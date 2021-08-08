Urvashi Rautela’s leg exercise on cable machine adds oomph factor to gym workout

Making leg day at the gym look super fun and effortless, Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela’s latest fitness video motivated us to jump out of bed and hit the grind this Sunday with rejuvenated zeal. Giving fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her “goofy” workout when her trainer leaves her alone at the gym, Urvashi inspired us to make our exercise sessions fun too as she added the oomph factor to Sunday with her leg exercises on the cable pulley machine.

Taking to her social media handle, Urvashi shared a video straight from the gym that gave a sneak-peek into her robust exercise routine. Donning a cut sleeves black crop top, teamed with a pair of black tights and a pair of black sneakers, Urvashi pulled back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look.

Seated at a cable pulley machine in the gym, Urvashi rested each leg on one of the bars as she used her core strength to stretch them open and close while simultaneously lifting weights with her legs. Tonning her legs with some of these reps, Urvashi then raised her hands to grasp and overhead bar, lifted her body weight in the air and repeated the exercise by hanging mid-air to workout her core and lower abs.

As our jaws dropped in awe, Urvashi shared in the caption, “WHEN YOUR TRAINER LEAVES YOU ALONE AT THE GYM Just kidding (sic).” She added, “The best advice I ever received came from my father ~ Do at least one fun thing every day. One of the best ways to make other people happy is to be happy yourself. You can’t put a price on fun it’s always priceless. Smile. Be goofy. Take chances. Have fun. Inspire (sic).”

Benefits:

Leg exercises help in correcting muscle imbalances, injury recovery and even manage chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, they tone the body, melt belly fat and increase stability and strength.

