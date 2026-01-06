US doctor explains why colonoscopy preparation can feel worse than the procedure itself: ‘Not painful, but exhausting'

Colonoscopy is the examination of the insides of the large intestine (colon), which includes the colon, rectum, and anus. While the invasive procedure often worries people, those who actually undergo a colonoscopy often state that the preparation ahead is worse than the procedure itself. A day before a colonoscopy, patients have to switch their diets to only intake clear liquids. (Pexel)

Taking to Instagram on January 6, Dr Kunal Sood, Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained that the claim actually holds merit.

Why colonoscopy prep is uncomfortable

“Colonoscopy prep is all about cleaning out the colon so doctors can see the lining clearly during the procedure,” stated Dr Sood.

Individuals about to undergo a colonoscopy need to stop eating solid food the day before the procedure and consume only clear liquids. Then they are provided with a strong laxative solution with the goal of flushing everything out.

“Over the next several hours, it causes frequent diarrhoea until the stool runs clear,” noted Dr Sood. “It's not painful, but it can be exhausting and uncomfortable with constant bathroom trips. It can also cause bloating, nausea, and sometimes chills.”

Why proper prep is essential before colonoscopy

According to Dr Sood, a clear colon makes the colonoscopy test safer and more accurate. It helps to prevent colorectal cancer and recognise problems at an early stage when they are most treatable.

“Colonoscopy prep clears the colon so doctors can detect even the smallest polyps or cancers. It means a day of clear liquids, strong laxatives, and frequent bathroom trips,” he observed. “It’s uncomfortable, but crucial for an accurate exam. The cleaner the colon, the better the results.”

“If the prep isn't done well, doctors can miss polyps or early cancers, and the procedure may even need to be repeated,” he cautioned.

However, the doctor noted that the procedure itself is “usually quick and well-tolerated.” It is often performed when the patient is under sedation, and most people feel fine afterwards.

