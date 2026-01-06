Neurologist shares 7 habits to improve focus and memory: From single task focus to tools for mental declutter

Habits play a fundamental role in shaping your daily life and overall well-being. They may seem rudimentary, operating quietly in the background, as you grow accustomed to them to the point they become muscle memory. But here's the catch: habits have a cumulative effect. The repeated nature shapes your mental and emotional well-being in more ways than one. Writing is a powerful tool to identify what you are feeling and declutter your mind. (Shutterstock)

Adopting healthy habits becomes a helpful path towards self-improvement. And every new year, the rush for self-improvement surges, especially regarding emotional balance. But you do not need dramatic transformations overnight. Consistency is what most miss here.

With mental health-related goals topping resolution lists at the start of the new year, it is worth taking a closer look at habit-based recommendations from a neurologist that can help support brain health and improve mental stability in a more nuanced and sustainable way.

Dr Kunal Bahrani, chairman and group director- neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, told HT Lifestyle which habits one should adopt to improve their mental health.

Addressing everyday concerns, he noted, “Many everyday concerns, such as poor concentration, frequent forgetfulness, emotional volatility, and mental fatigue, are closely linked to how the brain is being supported daily. But brain health can be shaped by consistent, lifestyle-driven habits that influence cognition, mood and resilience over time.”

Dr Bahrani listed out 7 habits that are practical and offer multiple benefits:

1. Prioritise morning exposure to natural light

Expose yourself to natural light in the morning. (Shutterstock)

Your mother pulling the curtains open to wake you up in childhood actually has a solid reason behind it. According to the neurologist, morning exposure to natural light is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to support brain health.

Dr Bahrani shared the benefits associated with sleep cycle: “This helps synchronise sleep wake cycles, improves alertness during daytime hours, and supports better quality sleep at night.”

Moreover, attention span and mood stability also seem to benefit. Dr Bahrani emphasised that even brief moments spent sitting near a window or stepping outdoors for a morning walk can make a big difference.

2. Encourage single-task focus

Multitasking may seem like a way to speed things up and get faster, but it is time to dismantle this belief because it is anything but productive. Dr Bahrani warned that frequent multitasking places a heavy cognitive load on the brain, reducing efficiency and weakening attention span over time.

Instead, he recommended a single-task focus. “Focusing on one task at a time allows neural networks associated with concentration and memory to function more effectively,” he added.

These are the ways one can instil the habit of single focus, as suggested by the neurologist:

Structured work blocks

Intentional pauses before starting tasks

Minimising background distractions

3. Writing tools for mental declutter

Writing is a powerful tool to declutter the mind. Dr Bahrani explained, “Writing offers the brain a way to organise information and regulate emotional responses.” In other words, writing acts as an outlet for thoughts and emotions which otherwise may weigh heavily on the mind.

“Short, unstructured journaling, whether noting daily reflections, concerns or moments of gratitude, has been shown to reduce stress and improve emotional regulation, without requiring significant time or effort,” he added.

4. Incorporate regular physical movement

Walking regulates many physiological and psychological systems, for the better. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Regular physical movement is a must, not only for your physical health but also for your brain health and emotional well-being.

Describing the positive effects, the neurologist asserted, “Movement supports brain health by increasing blood flow and promoting the release of neurochemicals involved in learning and memory.”

You can try adding moderate activities such as walking, yoga or stretching.

5. Sleep on time

Avoid being on phone late night!(Unsplash)

Sleep is the bedrock for good health. Poor sleep also affects mental well-being. In recent times, sleep is often neglected due to the habit of late-night doomscrolling. But sleep should not be neglected or treated casually.

According to the neurologist, sleep plays a major role in memory consolidation, emotional processing and neurological recovery. Irregular sleep patterns can lead to reduced concentration, low motivation, and heightened emotional sensitivity.

So what could change? Dr Bahrani asserted that maintaining consistent sleep and wake times is going to help, meaning going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, regardless of weekends or holidays.

6. Set boundaries around digital consumption

Dr Bahrani warned that excessive digital exposure keeps the brain in a heightened state of alertness, limiting its ability to engage in deep focus or recover. Creating technology-free phases during the day can help restore attention span and support cognitive balance.

7. Daily pauses for emotional regulation

Daily pauses alleviate the stress and manage the emotional demands better. The neurologist remarked, “Simple practices such as slow breathing, mindful pauses before reacting or spending time in supportive social environments help shift the nervous system toward a calmer state, improving emotional stability and decision-making.” Incorporating these small moments into your regular routine allows you to take a pause, step back and respond better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.