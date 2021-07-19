Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varun Dhawan’s pull-ups video will inspire you to crush your fitness goals

Varun Dhawan serves perfect Monday motivation from a new advertorial shoot as he goes shirtless to pull-up on an overhead bar while flaunting his ripped back and that is all the workout motivation that fitness enthusiasts need to hit the gym today | Watch
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Varun Dhawan’s pull-ups video will inspire you to crush your fitness goals(Instagram/varundvn)

Seizing the opportunity for strengthening his back, shoulders and arms, Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan was seen engaging in a robust workout session while pulling up bare-chested to shoot for an advertorial. Serving the perfect Monday motivation from his new shoot, Varun went shirtless to pull-up on an overhead bar while flaunting his ripped back and that is all the workout motivation that fitness enthusiasts need to hit the gym today and crush their goals.

Taking to his social media handle, Varun shared a video uploaded by a fanpage that gave a sneak-peek into his intense exercise routine. Donning only a pair of navy blue shorts, Varun completed his athleisure style with a pair of white sneakers as he kept his back to the camera and exercised on the pull-up bar.

A pair of gymnastic rings and heavy dumbbells could be spotted in the background and we are inspired to sweat it out as effortlessly as the Bollywood actor. The video was captioned, “Hustling with @fastandup_india (sic).”

Benefits:

Pull-ups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

Though pull-ups are a very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels.

