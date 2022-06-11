Vedicliving: Returning to the roots

Among the many health practices that people gravitated towards since the onset of the pandemic, one is Vedic living. Classified into four main categories, the Vedas are one of the most popular sources of ancient Indian history.

As many seem to be getting in touch with their roots and adopting age-old traditional remedies in the post-pandemic world, multiple platforms have sprouted to further the Vedic concept. Mostly digital, these initiatives promote Vedic practice in almost all spheres of life.

Vedas for spirituality

“To promote Vedic teachings, we came up with Sadhana, a free-of-cost app. It is based on monk and author Om Swami’s personal experience and extensive knowledge of Vedic scriptures spanning more than three decades,” says Priyanka Anand, CEO of the app. The app, launched in March includes five core Vedic rituals: chanting, yajna and Abhishekam, Nitya Puja and Sadhana. Talking about the response it has got, Anand adds, “The app has brought back the beauty and opulence of the Vedic culture through the medium of cutting edge technology to bridge the gap between ancient practices and modern sensibilities. Its an exciting and immersive way of experiencing the ever relevant Vedic way of life and experience the life transformational benefits. Majority of its users are Millennials (Gen Y) and Zoomers (Gen Z), falling between the age group of 18-34. Most of them belong from India, followed by countries such as USA, Canada, Australia, and Singapore.” Om Swami is also the founder of a meditation app, Black Lotus and os.me, a global online community of people from all walks of life.

Vedas for holistic well-being

Satvic Movement, a non-profit health education platform, was formed with the aim of bringing people close to Nature and provide holistic knowledge about health from the Vedas and scriptures. “Since Covid-19, many people are opting for natural healing methods over conventional medicine and allopathic drugs. Many are also moving away from meat and processed foods to a sustainable plant based diet,” says Harshvardhan Saraf, co-founder, Satvik Movement.

Subsequently, the Ayurvedic market has seen tremendous growth in the last few quarters. “The global Ayurvedic market size was valued at $6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $21.12 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.63% from 2021 to 2028. The reason behind a massive shift in consumer trends can be primarily attributed to the increased consciousness and awareness about their well-being,” says Akshi Khandelwal, founder, Butterfly Ayurveda, a Vedic health and wellness brand.

“Each human being is unique, and what diet or exercise regimen works for one person does not work for everyone. This uniqueness was captured in Ayurveda as Prakriti or personality assessments,” says Namita Piparaiya, Yoga and Ayurveda lifestyle specialist and founder of Yoganama, a digital wellness platform.

Vedic lifestyle has many takers from younger generation as well. “The pandemic really changed my perspective. While meditation helped de-clutter my mind, yoga boosts my immunity. I started mantra chanting as well, which led to much more clarity and focus,” says Mansi Sharma, a 27-year-old IT professional.

Vedic diet brings a balance between doshas.

Vedic diet and cure

FlexifyMe is another platform that provides consultation for Vedic nutrition for overall healing. They promote the local diet of the region. “We aim to deliver the benefits of Vedic nutrition and much more in the form of live, interactive, zoom sessions. Our customers seek natural solutions to health issues such as stress management, weight loss, and chronic illness. We don’t tell people how much to eat but explain how to listen to their bodies for portion control,” says Manjeet Singh, co-founder of the platform.

There are even ayuvedic treatments to cure menstrual issues. Gynoveda, a wellness platform combines Ayurveda and technology. “Ayurveda is a 5000-year-old science which has detailed information on how to lead a healthy life. We started in 2019 with a dream to make Ayurveda the top choice for women’s health from puberty to menopause. During the pandemic when women couldn’t go visit a gynae, we provided them with the Ayurvedic program which includes, 100% ayurvedic medicines, a sustainable diet, and doctor support to treat the root cause of their problem,” says Rachana Gupta, co-founder, of Gynoveda.

Benefits of Vedic diet

An ayurvedic diet is all about keeping in mind the individual’s body type (vata/air, kapha/earth, pitta/fire), the gunas (qualities) of different foods (satva, rajas, tamas). This complete alignment might help your body stay healthy and your mind alert and focused.

The diet encourages you to consume freshly cooked food, eat your biggest meal when your pitta/fire is at its peak (10am to 2pm) and to allow for the body to cleanse between 10pm to 2am.

Eating foods as per your dosha type, will help balance your dominant dosha. It is said to Improve digestion, leading to a stronger gut and less inflammation in the body. It is also known to boost one’s energy levels and improve their skin health.

Inputs by Sahiba Bhardwaj, nutritionist

