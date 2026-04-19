Veteran actor Nagarjuna maintains fit physique in 60s with 'intense' workouts 5-6 days a week and 14-hour fasting daily

While many view the 60s as a time to slow down and retreat into the shadows of retirement, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is shattering those limits, proving that age is not a finish line, but a new frontier for peak performance and vitality. Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned

Nagarjuna defies age norms, making fitness a core part of his life.

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In a candid January 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle about his fitness, the veteran actor credited a decades-long commitment to working out and a disciplined approach to diet.

'Working out is my priority as soon as I wake up'

For Nagarjuna, fitness is not a hobby squeezed into a busy filming schedule; it is the foundation of his daily life. Speaking about his morning ritual, the actor shared that physical activity takes precedence over his professional obligations. "I would rather not work than not exercise," Nagarjuna said, adding, "Working out is my first priority as soon as I wake up. I work out definitely for five days a week, if possible, six days."

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{{^usCountry}} He avoids 'easy-paced' sessions, opting instead for a rigorous hour-long workout: "I work out for about an hour in the morning, around 45 minutes to one hour. But it is very intense. It is a mix of cardio and strength training. I have been doing this for the last 30-35 years, so it is more about consistency." Adapting to the biological clock {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He avoids 'easy-paced' sessions, opting instead for a rigorous hour-long workout: "I work out for about an hour in the morning, around 45 minutes to one hour. But it is very intense. It is a mix of cardio and strength training. I have been doing this for the last 30-35 years, so it is more about consistency." Adapting to the biological clock {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Acknowledging that a body in its 60s cannot be treated like one in its 30s, Nagarjuna highlighted the need to evolve one's lifestyle. He noted that his diet has 'changed over the years drastically,' leading him to feel 'much lighter'. His nutritional strategy focuses heavily on timing and on eliminating common inflammatory foods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acknowledging that a body in its 60s cannot be treated like one in its 30s, Nagarjuna highlighted the need to evolve one's lifestyle. He noted that his diet has 'changed over the years drastically,' leading him to feel 'much lighter'. His nutritional strategy focuses heavily on timing and on eliminating common inflammatory foods. {{/usCountry}}

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He shared, "I finish my dinner by 7 pm or 7.30 pm maximum. This will set your diet and lifestyle on track. The other thing is that many of us Indians have a dairy intolerance after a certain age and gluten intolerance. These two, if you are off, half your problems are solved."

Balance, fasting and cheat days

The actor also utilises intermittent fasting to maintain his physique, ensuring a significant recovery window for his digestive system every night. "14 hours of fasting happens every day, or I fast for at least 12 hours a day, from evening to the next morning," he explained.

However, the veteran actor isn't entirely immune to cravings. He maintained a pragmatic view on sugar, provided the physical work is put in to earn it. To prevent burnout and the feeling of deprivation, Nagarjuna reserves one day a week for total indulgence.

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He said, "I like sugar; I like my chocolates. As long as you work out, it is fine, and you don't have any other health issues... Sunday is my cheat day. I eat and drink what I feel like. I don't even think twice about it and that makes you feel you are not denying something to yourself."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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